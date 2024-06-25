- More
Goodwood rematch on cards for Gold Cup one-two Kyprios and Trawlerman - plus City Of Troy entered for Juddmonte at York
Ascot Gold Cup one-two Kyprios and Trawlerman could be set for a rematch next month after both were entered on Tuesday for the Al Shaqab Goodwood Cup.
Kyprios prevailed by a length over Trawlerman in a thrilling finish to win his second Gold Cup last Thursday and his trainer Aidan O'Brien could plot a similar course with his star stayer after he followed up victory at the royal meeting in 2022 with success at Glorious Goodwood.
Trawlerman's joint-trainers John and Thady Gosden could also be represented Sweet William and Gregory, who were third and seventh in the Gold Cup, and the Melbourne Cup-bound Middle Earth. Quickthorn, who made all to win the Group 1 that headlines the opening day of Glorious Goodwood, also featured among the 21 entries.
Sparkling Plenty, who was bought back for £8,100,000 by owner Jean-Pierre-Joseph Dubois at the Goffs London Sale last Monday, could make her first appearance in Britain after being entered in the Qatar Nassau Stakes.
The Prix de Diane heroine is one of 31 entries for the £600,000 Group 1 on the third day of Glorious Goodwood along with 1,000 Guineas winner Elmalka and Bluestocking, who is favourite for Sunday's Cairn Pretty Polly Stakes at the Curragh.
Ralph Beckett has also entered Bluestocking in the Juddmonte International at York, the scene of her successful reappearance in the Middleton Fillies' Stakes. Prince of Wales's Stakes scorer Auguste Rodin is one of six Royal Ascot winners entered in the International along with Calandagan, Haatem, Isle Of Jura, Israr and Jayarebe.
Derby one-two City Of Troy and Ambiente Friendly feature in the 37 entries for the £1.25 million feature Group 1 on the opening day of the Ebor meeting in August. Economics, an impressive six-length winner of the Dante over course and distance last month, and Tattersalls Gold Cup winner White Birch are other notable potential participants.
Oaks heroine Ezeliya is one of 33 fillies and mares entered in the Group 1 Pertemps Network Yorkshire Oaks the following day.
Bradsell, who has not been seen since finishing seventh in the Flying Five Stakes at the Curragh in September, is one of 30 entered in the Coolmore Wootton Bassett Nunthorpe Stakes. The Archie Watson-trained four-year-old was third in the Nunthorpe last year and could attempt to reverse the form with 28-1 winner Live In The Dream, who could defend his crown for Adam West.
King Charles III winner Asfoora has been entered for the Nunthorpe by Henry Dwyer as expected, with the Australian sprinter expected to tackle the £500,000 five-furlong event as part of her extended stay in Britain.
Believing and Crimson Advocate have been entered in the Nunthorpe, but the pair were among a group of 23 scratched from the My Pension Expert July Cup on Tuesday.
Believing was third in the King Charles III Stakes before finishing fourth in the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes four days later, with the sixth from the latter, The Wizard Of Eye, also not among the confirmations.
Half of the 46 original entries remain, including Commonwealth Cup winner Inisherin and Vandeek, who finished third behind that rival on his reappearance in a Group 2 at Haydock last month.
Vandeek was forced to miss the Commonwealth Cup due to an abnormal blood count but remains on course to attempt to make amends for his Sandy Lane defeat. Kinross was a non-runner in the Jubilee, but is in contention for Newmarket along with Khaadem, who landed that Group 1 at the royal meeting for the second year in a row.
Irish 2,000 Guineas and St James's Palace Stakes winner Rosallion has intriguingly been left in the six-furlong contest by trainer Richard Hannon, whose Classic winner hasn't run over shorter than seven furlongs since his debut last June.
My Pension Expert July Cup (Newmarket, July 13)
Art Power
English Oak
Khaadem
Kinross
Mill Stream
Mitbaahy
Regional
Rogue Lightning
Royal Scotsman
Shartash
Shouldvebeenaring
Swingalong
Vadream
Bucanero Fuerte
Elite Status
Inisherin
Jasour
Military
Night Raider
River Tiber
Rosallion
Valiant Force
Vandeek
Al Shaqab Goodwood Cup (Goodwood, July 30)
Agenda
Al Qareem
Caius Chorister
Coltrane
Continuous
Gasper De Lemos
Gregory
Grosvenor Square
Illinois
Jan Brueghel
Kyprios
Middle Earth
Point Lonsdale
Quickthorn
Shembala
Sweet William
The Euphrates
Tower of London
Trawlerman
Trueshan
Uxmal
Qatar Nassau Stakes (Goodwood, August 1)
American Sonja
Bluestocking
Content
Darnation
Ejaabiyah
Elmalka
Francophone
Friendly Soul
Imperial Quarter
Indelible
Inspiral
Lady Boba
Laurel
Lumiere Rock
Maxux
Melo Melo
Novus
Opera Singer
Purple Lily
Rogue Millennium
Royal Dress
Running Lion
Secret Satire
See The Fire
Siege Of Troy
Sparkling Plenty
Stay Alert
Tamfana
Tasmania
Tiffany
Ylang Ylang
Juddmonte International (York, August 21)
Alflaila
Almaqam
Ambiente Friendly
Auguste Rodin
Bluestocking
Calandagan
City Of Troy
Continuous
Dancing Gemini
Docklands
Durezza
Economics
Fantastic Moon
Ghostwriter
Haatem
Hans Andersen
Henry Longfellow
Horizon Dore
Inspiral
Isle of Jura
Israr
Jan Brueghel
Jayarebe
King's Gambit
Los Angeles
Maljoom
Matsuri
My Prospero
Nashwa
Opera Singer
Passenger
Royal Rhyme
Unquestionable
White Birch
Ylang Ylang
Zarakem
Zarir
Pertemps Network Yorkshire Oaks (York, August 22)
Blessed Honour
Bluestocking
Dare To Dream
Darnation
Elizabeth Jane
Ejaabiyah
Emily Upjohn
Ezeliya
Francophone
Free Wind
Imperial Quarter
Jackie Oh
Kalpana
Lava Stream
Lope De Lilas
Lumiere Rock
Maxux
Melo Melo
Mistral Star
Opera Singer
Port Fairy
Queen Of The Pride
Sea Regal
Sea The Boss
Sea Theme
Siege Of Troy
Sumiha
Sweet Memories
Tasmania
Tiffany
Time Lock
Ylang Ylang
You Got To Me
Coolmore Wootton Bassett Nunthorpe Stakes (York, August 23)
Aesop's Fables
Art Power
Asfoora
Azure Blue
Believing
Big Evs
Bradsell
Bucanero Fuerte
Clarendon House
Crimson Advocate
Desperate Hero
Equilateral
Flora Of Bermuda
Frost At Dawn
Kerdos
Khaadem
Kind Of Blue
Live In The Dream
Makarova
Mitbaahy
Ponntos
Regional
River Tiber
Rogue Lightning
So Majestic
Starlust
Twilight Calls
Vadream
Valiant Force
Washington Heights
