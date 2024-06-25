Goodwood rematch on cards for Gold Cup one-two Kyprios and Trawlerman - plus City Of Troy entered for Juddmonte at York

Ascot Gold Cup one-two Kyprios and Trawlerman could be set for a rematch next month after both were entered on Tuesday for the Al Shaqab Goodwood Cup.

Kyprios prevailed by a length over Trawlerman in a thrilling finish to win his second Gold Cup last Thursday and his trainer Aidan O'Brien could plot a similar course with his star stayer after he followed up victory at the royal meeting in 2022 with success at Glorious Goodwood.

Trawlerman's joint-trainers John and Thady Gosden could also be represented Sweet William and Gregory, who were third and seventh in the Gold Cup, and the Melbourne Cup-bound Middle Earth. Quickthorn , who made all to win the Group 1 that headlines the opening day of Glorious Goodwood, also featured among the 21 entries.

Sparkling Plenty , who was bought back for £8,100,000 by owner Jean-Pierre-Joseph Dubois at the Goffs London Sale last Monday, could make her first appearance in Britain after being entered in the Qatar Nassau Stakes.

The Prix de Diane heroine is one of 31 entries for the £600,000 Group 1 on the third day of Glorious Goodwood along with 1,000 Guineas winner Elmalka and Bluestocking, who is favourite for Sunday's Cairn Pretty Polly Stakes at the Curragh.

Ralph Beckett has also entered Bluestocking in the Juddmonte International at York, the scene of her successful reappearance in the Middleton Fillies' Stakes. Prince of Wales's Stakes scorer Auguste Rodin is one of six Royal Ascot winners entered in the International along with Calandagan, Haatem, Isle Of Jura, Israr and Jayarebe.

Derby one-two City Of Troy and Ambiente Friendly feature in the 37 entries for the £1.25 million feature Group 1 on the opening day of the Ebor meeting in August. Economics, an impressive six-length winner of the Dante over course and distance last month, and Tattersalls Gold Cup winner White Birch are other notable potential participants.

Juddmonte International a possible target for City Of Troy Credit: Edward Whitaker

Oaks heroine Ezeliya is one of 33 fillies and mares entered in the Group 1 Pertemps Network Yorkshire Oaks the following day.

Bradsell, who has not been seen since finishing seventh in the Flying Five Stakes at the Curragh in September, is one of 30 entered in the Coolmore Wootton Bassett Nunthorpe Stakes. The Archie Watson-trained four-year-old was third in the Nunthorpe last year and could attempt to reverse the form with 28-1 winner Live In The Dream, who could defend his crown for Adam West.

King Charles III winner Asfoora has been entered for the Nunthorpe by Henry Dwyer as expected, with the Australian sprinter expected to tackle the £500,000 five-furlong event as part of her extended stay in Britain.

Believing and Crimson Advocate have been entered in the Nunthorpe, but the pair were among a group of 23 scratched from the My Pension Expert July Cup on Tuesday.

Believing was third in the King Charles III Stakes before finishing fourth in the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes four days later, with the sixth from the latter, The Wizard Of Eye, also not among the confirmations.

Half of the 46 original entries remain, including Commonwealth Cup winner Inisherin and Vandeek , who finished third behind that rival on his reappearance in a Group 2 at Haydock last month.

Vandeek was forced to miss the Commonwealth Cup due to an abnormal blood count but remains on course to attempt to make amends for his Sandy Lane defeat. Kinross was a non-runner in the Jubilee, but is in contention for Newmarket along with Khaadem , who landed that Group 1 at the royal meeting for the second year in a row.

Irish 2,000 Guineas and St James's Palace Stakes winner Rosallion has intriguingly been left in the six-furlong contest by trainer Richard Hannon, whose Classic winner hasn't run over shorter than seven furlongs since his debut last June.

Art Power

English Oak

Khaadem

Kinross

Mill Stream

Mitbaahy

Regional

Rogue Lightning

Royal Scotsman

Shartash

Shouldvebeenaring

Swingalong

Vadream

Bucanero Fuerte

Elite Status

Inisherin

Jasour

Military

Night Raider

River Tiber

Rosallion

Valiant Force

Vandeek

Al Shaqab Goodwood Cup (Goodwood, July 30)

Agenda

Al Qareem

Caius Chorister

Coltrane

Continuous

Gasper De Lemos

Gregory

Grosvenor Square

Illinois

Jan Brueghel

Kyprios

Middle Earth

Point Lonsdale

Quickthorn

Shembala

Sweet William

The Euphrates

Tower of London

Trawlerman

Trueshan

Uxmal

Qatar Nassau Stakes (Goodwood, August 1)

American Sonja

Bluestocking

Content

Darnation

Ejaabiyah

Elmalka

Francophone

Friendly Soul

Imperial Quarter

Indelible

Inspiral

Lady Boba

Laurel

Lumiere Rock

Maxux

Melo Melo

Novus

Opera Singer

Purple Lily

Rogue Millennium

Royal Dress

Running Lion

Secret Satire

See The Fire

Siege Of Troy

Sparkling Plenty

Stay Alert

Tamfana

Tasmania

Tiffany

Ylang Ylang

Juddmonte International (York, August 21)

Alflaila

Almaqam

Ambiente Friendly

Auguste Rodin

Bluestocking

Calandagan

City Of Troy

Continuous

Dancing Gemini

Docklands

Durezza

Economics

Fantastic Moon

Ghostwriter

Haatem

Hans Andersen

Henry Longfellow

Horizon Dore

Inspiral

Isle of Jura

Israr

Jan Brueghel

Jayarebe

King's Gambit

Los Angeles

Maljoom

Matsuri

My Prospero

Nashwa

Opera Singer

Passenger

Royal Rhyme

Unquestionable

White Birch

Ylang Ylang

Zarakem

Zarir

Pertemps Network Yorkshire Oaks (York, August 22)

Blessed Honour

Bluestocking

Dare To Dream

Darnation

Elizabeth Jane

Ejaabiyah

Emily Upjohn

Ezeliya

Francophone

Free Wind

Imperial Quarter

Jackie Oh

Kalpana

Lava Stream

Lope De Lilas

Lumiere Rock

Maxux

Melo Melo

Mistral Star

Opera Singer

Port Fairy

Queen Of The Pride

Sea Regal

Sea The Boss

Sea Theme

Siege Of Troy

Sumiha

Sweet Memories

Tasmania

Tiffany

Time Lock

Ylang Ylang

You Got To Me

Coolmore Wootton Bassett Nunthorpe Stakes (York, August 23)

Aesop's Fables

Art Power

Asfoora

Azure Blue

Believing

Big Evs

Bradsell

Bucanero Fuerte

Clarendon House

Crimson Advocate

Desperate Hero

Equilateral

Flora Of Bermuda

Frost At Dawn

Kerdos

Khaadem

Kind Of Blue

Live In The Dream

Makarova

Mitbaahy

Ponntos

Regional

River Tiber

Rogue Lightning

So Majestic

Starlust

Twilight Calls

Vadream

Valiant Force

Washington Heights

