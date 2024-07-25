€2.3 million buy Ruling Court shoots to head of 2,000 Guineas and Derby markets after sparkling Sandown debut

Godolphin's Ruling Court emerged as a potential Classic contender when comfortably landing the 7f maiden on his debut for Charlie Appleby.

The son of Justify, a €2.3 million breeze-up purchase, was sent off the 4-9 favourite before scoring by five and a half lengths under William Buick.

After stretching clear, Ruling Court is now rivalling stablemate Ancient Truth at 12-1 at the head of next year's 2,000 Guineas market, and was cut to 12-1 (from 33s) for the Derby by Paddy Power, the same price as Coolmore's The Lion In Winter .

"He didn't jump all that well, which you can forgive on his first start," said Buick. "It was a smooth performance and hopefully he can progress from here. I passed a load of horses quite quickly and got there sooner than I expected but it's always hard to read with horses running for the first time.

"He's shown a good level of form at home and has brought it to the track. He's got plenty of pace so seven furlongs seems like his optimum trip for now but he should get a mile whenever he needs to."

The maiden has a good record of throwing up top horses, including Godolphin's Arabian Crown (2023), a leading contender for this year's Derby before suffering a setback, and 2,000 Guineas winner Kameko (2019).

Back-to-back wins

Lightning struck twice for trainer Ollie Sangster when Celestial Orbit emulated her stablemate and last year's winner Shuwari in the Listed Star Stakes.

The two-year-old, a winner at Haydock last time, finished powerfully under Jamie Spencer to win by two and a quarter lengths from Anshoda.

"We've always liked her and were just hoping for a piece of the prize-money against some well-fancied horses so for her to win is great," said Sangster. "She was an expensive yearling so we're pleased she's managed to pick up some black type.

"She's come forward since Haydock. She's laid-back and only does enough in her work but the racing has switched her on and she's done well physically throughout the season. She saw the stiff seven furlongs out well and I think she'll continue to improve."

Celestial Orbit wins the Star Stakes under Jamie Spencer Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

After winning a Listed contest landed by multiple Group 1-winner Inspiral in 2021, Celestial Orbit will be stepped up to Group company next time.

"One of the first things Jamie said when he came in is that she should improve over a mile but obviously there aren't many of those races for a bit. She's in the Group 2 Prix du Calvados in August, while the Prestige Stakes could be an option but we'll wait to see how she comes out of this."

Betfair introduced Celestial Orbit at 33-1 for the 1,000 Guineas, a race Shuwari was ruled out of after suffering a minor setback. She was last seen chasing home Ylang Ylang in the Group 1 Fillies' Mile at Newmarket and is working towards a possible autumn campaign.

"Shuwari is doing okay," added Sangster. "It's been an arduous process and hopefully she'll resume ridden exercise next week. If we can get her out again in the autumn we will and she'll stay in training next year."

2025 Betfred 2,000 Guineas

Coral: 12 Ruling Court, 14 Ancient Truth, Henri Matisse, 16 The Lion In Winter, 25 Whistlejacket, 33 Camille Pissarro, Rashabar, The Parthenon

2025 Betfred Derby

Coral: 12 The Lion In Winter, 14 Ruling Court, 20 Ancient Truth, 25 Surpass, 33 The Parthenon

