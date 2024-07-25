The rollercoaster career of Auguste Rodin: can he be trusted in the King George at such short odds?

Brilliant at his best, inexplicably shocking at his worst, Auguste Rodin certainly knows how to keep you on your toes. For punters it is hugely frustrating as he is clearly the most talented horse in most races, but will the real Auguste Rodin turn up? That makes it very difficult to have a bet – for or against.

The real frustration with Auguste Rodin is just how professional he looks on a going day. He travels, he puts his races to bed with little fuss, and he really digs into the finish. He is remarkably consistent for a horse who is inconsistent. Doesn't make sense? That is Auguste Rodin for you.

There have been many excuses made over the past couple of years –travel and ground being the main ones – but have the Aidan O'Brien team finally got to the bottom of them? He certainly looked the part at Royal Ascot last time. Here we run through Auguste Rodin's career and assess whether he can be trusted to defy short odds in Saturday's King George .

Career timeline

June 1, 2022 - 7f maiden, Curragh

RPR: 87

Going: Good

Auguste Rodin was sent off 4-6 favourite for his debut but was beaten into second by Crypto Force. He could be marked up having found trouble on a couple of occasions and, like many of Aidan O'Brien's juveniles, looked the type who would come on plenty for the run.

July 2, 2022 - 7f maiden, Naas

RPR: 94

Going: Yielding

With that first run under his belt, Auguste Rodin made no mistake on his second attempt at landing his maiden, comfortably drawing clear of his rivals to win by two lengths.

September 10, 2022 - 1m Group 2, Leopardstown

RPR: 110

Going: Soft

Auguste Rodin took the step up to Group company in his stride and looked all class in winning the Champions Juvenile Stakes in cosy fashion as the 11-10 favourite. An RPR of 110 propelled him to high rank among the juveniles and he was cut to a single-figure price for both the Derby and 2,000 Guineas.

October 22, 2022 - 1m Group 1, Doncaster

RPR: 118

Going: Heavy

Impressively landed the first Group 1 of his career in the Futurity at Doncaster. He was cut to short-priced favouritism for the 2,000 Guineas and Derby after clocking an RPR of 118.

May 6, 2023 - 2,000 Guineas, 1m Group 1, Newmarket

RPR: 68

Going: Soft

No prep run but confidence was high in Auguste Rodin and he was sent off 13-8 favourite after O'Brien spoke of him in glowing terms in the build-up to the race. After looking a model of consistency as a juvenile, this would prove to be the first serious blot on the copybook as Auguste Rodin trailed home in 12th place, 22 lengths behind winner Chaldean.

June 3, 2023 - Derby, 1m4f Group 1, Epsom

RPR: 124

Going: Good to firm

After his Guineas flop, Auguste Rodin was sent off 9-2 for the Derby. There were those who kept the faith, but plenty didn't. The step up in trip and good to firm ground brought Auguste Rodin's A-game back as he fought off King Of Steel in a terrific tussle to win in fine style. While King Of Steel was sent off 66-1, the consensus was that this was a good Derby and the winner was given an RPR of 124.

July 2, 2023 - Irish Derby, 1m4f Group 1, Curragh

RPR: 120

Going: Good

Sent off 4-11 for the Irish Derby, Auguste Rodin won well in the end but took a little bit of time to put the race to bed and perhaps lacked the X factor he showed in the Derby. It was a good performance nonetheless and a step up to take on his elders beckoned.

Auguste Rodin trails in last place in last year's King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes Credit: Edward Whitaker

July 29, 2023 - King George, 1m4f Group 1, Ascot

RPR: -

Going: Good to soft

Sent off 9-4 favourite for his first run against older horses, August Rodin produced an absolute shocker. In rear for the first mile, Ryan Moore never looked happy and, when he asked his mount to respond just to keep in the race four furlongs out, Auguste Rodin failed to respond. Moore eased down his mount for the final three furlongs and coaxed him to the line, beaten 126¾ lengths. It was clearly too bad to be true, but Auguste Rodin had now thrown in a stinker twice in four starts, both in Britain. The travelling was put forward by O'Brien as a potential excuse.

September 9, 2023 - Irish Champion Stakes, 1m2f Group 1, Leopardstown

RPR: 125

Going: Good

Auguste Rodin once again bounced back to his best but this time against older horses, leaving no doubt that he was one of the best middle-distance horses in the world. A plan was set for him to prove it in the Breeders' Cup Turf, with tilts at the Arc and Champion Stakes shelved.

November 4, 2023 - Breeders' Cup Turf, 1m4f Grade 1, Santa Anita

RPR: 125

Going: Firm

Questions about Auguste Rodin's ability to travel well were raised in the build-up to the Breeders' Cup, but O'Brien sent him over earlier than usual in order to give him plenty of time to settle in and confidence was high in the camp. He was given a masterful ride by Moore, who oozed confidence, nipped up the rail on the turn for home and powered to the line. It was a performance of a true professional, which made it difficult to fathom why he had produced such flat performances earlier in the season.

March 30, 2024 - Sheema Classic, 1m4f Group 1, Meydan

RPR: 88

Going: Good

Just when you thought Auguste Rodin's inconsistencies were behind him, he produced another stinker in the Sheema Classic. It was a remarkably similar performance to his King George run. Held up in rear, he didn't look to be travelling comfortably and when Moore asked him to close there was nothing under the bonnet. He came in 22 lengths behind winner Rebel's Romance.

May 26, 2024 - Tattersalls Gold Cup, 1m2½f Group 1, Curragh

RPR: 117

Going: Good to yielding

The first time you could arguably say Auguste Rodin was beaten on merit. His other defeats (bar his debut) had been so bad that he was non-existent but here he was beaten by the better horse on the day, losing by three lengths to White Birch. It remains to be seen whether that form will stand up later in the season (Auguste Rodin beat White Birch in the Derby and Irish Derby) but an RPR of 117 suggests O'Brien's star ran at least 8lb below his best.

Auguste Rodin looked back to his best at Royal Ascot Credit: Edward Whitaker

June 19, 2024 - Prince of Wales's Stakes, 1m2f Group 1, Ascot

RPR: 126

Going: Good to firm

Auguste Rodin edged right at the start and bumped a rival, which seemingly lit him up through the early stages. Soon settled, though, and cruised into contention before fighting off the challengers in the final furlong. It would prove to be a career-best performance on RPRs and he once again looked the thorough professional that he often does on a going day. Has been favourite for the King George since.

King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Qipco Stakes (3.40 Ascot, Saturday)

Paddy Power: 6-5 Auguste Rodin, 3 Rebel's Romance, 5 Bluestocking, 9 Continuous, 10 Luxembourg, Sunway, 12 Middle Earth, 14 Dubai Honour, 25 Goliath, 40 Point Lonsdale, 100 Hans Andersen

Expert view

By Tom Park, audience editor

I am a huge fan of Auguste Rodin, but that doesn't always mean he is a bet. With a horse clearly so talented, but who has it in him to throw in a shocker, price plays a massive part and at 5-4 I am loath to get involved. For now.

This is probably the deepest race Auguste Rodin has faced and he will still probably need a career-best to win. That is a big ask of a 5-4 shot.

Ground is clearly a major factor and if there is firm in the going description that would clearly enhance his chances. However, his performance in the Sheema Classic was on good ground, so you can't put everything down to the going and his bad runs were so poor that there must have been another factor.

He is clearly affected by certain things, so if you are backing him on Saturday, I recommend waiting until the last possible opportunity. I would want to see him go to post and also see a bit of market support. If all looks well, I'd be confident he will take all the beating. But take note of any red flags.

