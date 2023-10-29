The best quotes from the racing world this week. . .

The gallop, school and hurdles were washed away. The hill of the gallop is fine but the surfaces are all in the hedge. The force of nature is extraordinary. We can't move the hurdles without a tractor but they were picked up and swept three fields away

Mel Rowley reveals the impact flooding from Storm Babet had on her yard

'We can't move the hurdles without a tractor but they were picked up and swept three fields away'

There's a racing god, that's all I can say, and he's smiling down on us. We had friends and family here cheering us. I'm happy and sad at the same time – it's incredibly emotional

Owner Ed Hoddell explains the poignant victory of Mole Court at Cheltenham on Friday

'There's a racing god and he's smiling down on us' - Mole Court sparks emotional scenes for family in dark times

Everybody's cameras were out and he was like Mick Jagger – it was genuinely bonkers. The noise on the whole walkway was mad, especially when he came back into the paddock

Oli Bell gives an insight in what it was like to be on hand for Frankie Dettori's magical Champions Day

'He was like Mick Jagger' - Oli Bell hails Frankie Dettori and a 'special' Champions Day

I'm sorry to racing fans in that we will never get to see how brilliant he could have been. And that I don't have the vocabulary to explain how amazing he was

Richard Kingscote pays tribute to 2022 Derby winner Desert Crown following his tragic death

'I don't have the vocabulary to explain how amazing he was' - Richard Kingscote pays tribute to Desert Crown

As soon as the boss would tell you to get up on her, your morning would go perfect. She just felt different, she wasn't the biggest in the world but she had presence, character and a little bit of attitude with it

Chris Hayes hails Tahiyra following the star mare's retirement

'She just felt different' - Chris Hayes hails four-time Group 1 winner Tahiyra after her retirement

Clearly there's damage being done to the sport's finances. We can pull a levy on overseas racing. It's a no-brainer to get it done – it should happen now

Former Chancellor of the Exchequer Nadhim Zahawi calls for a review on affordability checks in a parliamentary debate

'This policy has been a mistake' - MPs call for review into affordability checks in parliamentary debate

I'm hoping he'll improve. He won four Grade 1s in Ireland and every horse is just one gallop away from an injury so it's all to play for. Constitution Hill has to get there and we have to get there

Willie Mullins speaks fondly of State Man coming up against Constitution Hill again this season

'People have to take him on' - Willie Mullins maps out plan to take on Constitution Hill with State Man and Impaire Et Passe

Read more:

Aidan O'Brien hails 'unbelievable specimen' Paddington as star's retirement is announced

Punters thrilled to be back at Cheltenham - and get the first winner up before racing begins

Get set for the jumps! Join Members' Club now with 50% off just in time for the Big Jump Off and our brilliant stable tours

Do you want £400+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.