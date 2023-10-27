'There's a racing god and he's smiling down on us' - Mole Court sparks emotional scenes for family in dark times

Cheltenham has a habit of producing special moments and victory for Mole Court provided a winner so emotional it left the part-owner believing there was a racing god looking down on his family.

Ed Hoddell owns a quarter of the brave 3m1f amateur jockeys' handicap chase winner and celebrated an incredible boost for his family with wife Tina seriously ill and the family unsure how long she has left.

The Ben Pauling-trained runner, who is shared between the Hoddell and Troup family, has been a guiding light in recording four victories this season.

"There's a racing god, that's all I can say, and he's smiling down on us," said Hoddell. "We had friends and family here cheering us. I'm happy and sad at the same time – it's incredibly emotional."

Gloucestershire-based Hoddell has been an integral part of Pauling's recent rise, with his Hartpury Construction business having built the trainer's impressive Naunton Downs facility. The trainer described Friday’s victory as the most emotional he has experienced on a racecourse.

Mole Court (near): landed the Close Brothers Amateur Jockeys' Handicap Chase under Jack Andrews Credit: John Grossick

Pauling said: "Ed and his team single-handedly built my yard and halfway through the build his wife fell ill and sadly she's not very well at all. We don't know how long, but hopefully this would've given her everything.

"She's the most incredible person and this horse means a lot to everyone. We all love winners here but I don't think I've ever felt like this. Tina and the Hoddells are the most amazing family and we hope this gives them every bit of joy they deserve."

Donoghue and Cromwell strike with easy double

Paul Carberry told Keith Donoghue to watch his Grand Annual-winning ride on Bellvano ahead of partnering My Mate Mozzie in the 2m novices’ chase. He must have watched it on repeat all week as the resemblance was uncanny as he coasted to victory on the 4-7 favourite.

It was the first leg of a double for Donoghue and Gavin Cromwell, who also teamed up to win the 2m4f novices’ hurdle with Encanto Bruno.

Encanto Bruno was having his first start for his new yard after leaving John McConnell and Donoghue proceeded to do another impression of Carberry as the 11-4 favourite barely came off the bridle on the way to beating Mel Munroe by two lengths.

Cromwell said of Donoghue’s ride on My Mate Mozzie: ‘’Paul rides him out plenty at home and he’s been winding Keith up telling him he has to ride him like Bellvano! It’s great to see him winning like that as he’s been very unlucky not to win a few more races than he has.’’



Don't look back

Neil King's comeback from a "dreadful season" was comprehensively confirmed as stable star Lookaway registered Grade 2 success in the Sky Bet Novices' Hurdle.

The 2022 Aintree bumper winner had struggled last season, but he was back to form when registering successive Uttoxeter wins in May and he stepped up again to defeat Kamsinas by two and three-quarter lengths.

The trainer said: "We had such a dreadful time last season. We just couldn't put a finger on it and we spent a fortune trying to find out what's wrong and doing our best. He showed again at Uttoxeter he's a serious horse and I'm over the moon."

Poignant winner

The death of I Like To Move It was described by Nigel Twiston-Davies as the worst moment of his 40-year training career and he remembered the stable star as Idalko Bihoue , in the same silks of Anne-Marie and Jamie Shepperd, produced an exceptional display to score at Cheltenham.

"It all went wrong for Idalko Bihoue last season but he's back," said the winning trainer. "He was a young horse growing up last season. He'll get better and hopefully we can have a good run now. He's very exciting."

He added: "That day at Uttoxeter [when I Like To Move It was fatally injured] was the worst racing day in my life and this helps put it back together again."

Birthday winner

Freddie Gordon recorded a first Cheltenham winner on his 18th birthday as he guided Our Champ , trained by his father Chris, to victory in the 2m½f conditional jockeys' handicap hurdle.

