Will 'banker of the week' Lossiemouth handle the step up in trip and land another festival success?

If there is one race that demonstrates the problems the Cheltenham Festival faces more than any other it is this one, but there’s no doubt it’s here to stay, so let’s make the most of it.

The issue in recent years has been bona-fide Champion Hurdle contenders lining up against inferior opposition, and we are faced with the same situation with Lossiemouth .

She would have added considerable spice to a Champion Hurdle that lacks a superstar in the absence of Constitution Hill, but instead she turns up faced with seemingly nothing more than a penalty kick against horses who would be double-figure odds were they in the big one.

So, is it a penalty kick? Not on Racing Post Ratings because Lossiemouth is only joint-top with Echoes In Rain and Marie’s Rock . But you have to go back to last year, and Aintree in the case of Marie’s Rock and Punchestown for Echoes In Rain, to find the last time they hit 155.

Both are fully exposed, but Lossiemouth is the opposite and she comes here after a career-best 155, which was achieved with a runaway victory in the International Hurdle on the New course on Trials day in January. That was a 12lb improvement on her previous best.

She thrashed Love Envoi , who is her only other serious rival on RPRs (9lb clear of the rest) by nine and a half lengths and, if recent form means anything, Lossiemouth should bolt up.

Her stamina for two and a half miles is the question she has to answer, but Triumph Hurdle winners usually stay and she seems unlikely to be an exception. Let’s hope that next year she is in the Champion Hurdle or the Stayers’ Hurdle and not aiming to go back-to-back here.

Vroum Vroum Mag was the last odds-on winner in 2016 and there have been some favourites turned over since, with Limini (6-4), Apple’s Jade (1-2), Benie Des Dieux twice (10-11 and 4-6) and Concertista (10-11) all having been beaten. Three of those were trained by Mullins.

He has won only one of the last seven as a result, but it will be a surprise if this year isn’t his because even the second-favourite comes from Closutton in Ashroe Diamond .

She came out the surprise winner against odds-on stablemate Gala Marceau , who also lines up here, when the pair met at Doncaster in January, but that was a step backwards, according to RPRs. She had run to a 2lb higher mark when third behind Teahupoo previously.

Even that, her very best form, leaves her with 12lb to find. It’s therefore surprising she is considered Lossiemouth’s biggest danger by the bookmakers. She will need the hood, which Mullins has applied to five horses for the first time on day one, to bring improvement.

Henry de Bromhead has the best record this decade thanks to his two wins with Honeysuckle and he saddles Telmesomethinggirl , Hispanic Moon and Lantry Lady . All three have loads to find, but at least Lantry Lady comes into it unbeaten and is therefore a big unknown quantity.

Willie Mullins: Lossiemouth will have no problem at this trip

Willie Mullins knows Lossiemouth is the banker for many punters at this year's festival and is confident his star will take the step up in trip in her stride as he bids for a staggering tenth Mares' Hurdle success.

Mullins won the 2m4f Grade 1 eight times in a row between 2009 and 2016, including six successive victories with the great Quevega, but has not won the race since Benie Des Dieux in 2018.

Lossiemouth has a pick of grass at Cheltenham on Monday morning Credit: Patrick McCann

However, he has the ace cards in this year's race with a four-strong team headed by odds-on favourite Lossiemouth. Last year's Triumph Hurdle heroine made a stunning return in the Unibet Hurdle at the track in January, and tries further than 2m1f for the first time after connections resisted the temptation of the Champion Hurdle.

Mullins said: "Lossiemouth seems to be a banker on most people’s pages this week and she comes here in great form. She’s fresh after her win in the Unibet Hurdle last time and is in great shape, but this is her first run over two and a half miles.

"I know people point out that she has a lot of speed, but Triumph Hurdle winners usually go up in trip and we don’t see it as being a problem for her."

Fellow Grade 1-winning mares Ashroe Diamond , Gala Marceau and Echoes In Rain , who could be racing for the last time, complete Mullins' formidable team.

The Patrick Mullins-ridden Ashroe Diamond had the measure of Gala Marceau in a Doncaster Grade 2 in January and wears a hood for the first time. The latter, who beat Lossiemouth in a Leopardstown Grade 1 last year, must bounce back from finishing an 18-length third at Punchestown last time when the 2-7 favourite.

"We’ve put a hood on Ashroe Diamond as she got a little wound up at Doncaster last time and I think she has a very solid each-way chance," Mullins added. "Gala Marceau disappointed badly at Punchestown last time and you just have to put a line through that. She’d come in with a good each-way chance on all her previous form, but it was inexplicable last time and you need to forgive her that.

"We decided to run Echoes In Rain here instead of the Champion Hurdle and have put a hood back on her. It might be the last run of her career unless she runs at Punchestown as she’ll be taking up broodmare duties soon."

Love Envoi primed for fantastic farewell

Love Envoi found only Honeysuckle too good in the race last year but Harry Fry hopes she can sign off her racing career in style with a shock success.

The eight-year-old, who won the 2022 Mares' Novices' Hurdle, is bound for Goffs Aintree Sale next month after her run and Fry is optimistic of one final bold effort from his stable star before she heads into retirement.

Love Envoi was no match for Lossiemouth when thumped by nine and a half lengths in the Unibet Hurdle, but the trainer hopes the step back up in trip could help bridge the gap.

Fry said: "This is set to be her final race and she's been brilliant for us, including when she was a fine runner-up last year. She's still going very well and we hope she can put up another big run for us and go out on a high.

"She's been running well over shorter distances this season, but we know this trip is her optimum. She got put in her place by Lossiemouth last time, but you've got to turn up on the day and see what can happen."

What they say

Henry de Bromhead, trainer of Hispanic Moon , Lantry Lady and Telmesomethinggirl

I think they've all got decent chances and they couldn't be in better form. Telmesomethinggirl has won at the festival before and she's been been in great form. I couldn't believe the price of Hispanic Moon. She wasn't right at Christmas, but if you put a line through that she has won a Listed race and a Grade 3 at Punchestown. She could outrun her odds. Lantry Lady is two from two and won well the other day at Gowran Park. She's done nothing wrong and will handle the ground.

Nicky Henderson, trainer of Marie's Rock and Theatre Glory

I think Marie's Rock is at her best in the spring. Her last run was very encouraging and she's been working nicely. Lossiemouth was visually very good last time. I should think they'll ride her for a bit of speed and she'll be hard to beat, but two and a half miles on soft ground could test her stamina. If Marie's Rock was back to where she was when she won this two years ago, then she'll be competitive. Things haven't gone Theatre Glory's way this season and she's going to have cheekpieces on. She's certainly on her last campaign and this could be her last race. We'll give it a go.

Jamie Snowden, trainer of You Wear It Well

She's in good order. We know she won the Mares' Novices' Hurdle last year and had made a good start to this season. The only disappointment really was at Haydock last time, when it was deep ground and she made a bad mistake, so Gavin [Sheehan, jockey] looked after her. We go there in good form with an improving horse – the ratings say she's progressed 4lb this season. While we know Lossiemouth will be very tough to beat, she's got an each-way chance at a big price.

