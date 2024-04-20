'We think he goes there with a big chance' - key quotes and analysis for a competitive Sunday Series sprint handicap on ITV

The draw is always a significant factor in sprints. In five-furlong races at Musselburgh, the stalls are positioned nearest to the stands' side rail and that should theoretically suit the high numbers assuming the pace holds up.

Of the various track specialists in the shake up, Rock Melody (stall one) is likely up against it off a mark of 81. Her three successes here came off 73, 76 and 77 in fields half the size of this one.

Zarzyni (six) is 1-3 here and has a better chance of getting involved. He won a similar contest off 99 two years ago and is 17lb lower now, while his recent Racing Post Ratings on the all-weather have been on the rise.

Be Proud , another runner for Jim Goldie along with Rock Melody and surprise declaration Londoner (ran over 1m3f last time), also has plenty of form at Musselburgh. He is in stall 14.

Be Proud has three runner-up finishes in his seven starts at the Scottish track, but each came at 7f and he struggled to lay up with the leaders in those at the minimum trip.

Arecibo (17), the 2021 King's Stand runner-up, is thrown in on past form on his debut for Declan Carroll after leaving Robert Cowell, albeit it is difficult to know the level of ability he retains on his comeback.

Next door is the attractively handicapped Silky Wilkie (16), whose only start over course and distance resulted in a near five-length strike off this mark a year ago when he was drawn widest in box 14. There was enough spark in his latest near miss at Bath to give punters every hope of a first win since.

Analysis by Robbie Wilders

What they say

Sam Hoskins, racing manager to Kennet Valley Thoroughbreds, owners of Equality

He didn’t handle the very quick ground in Dubai, but he's nicely forward as a result of his trip so we're hopeful he'll be competitive. He's the class horse in the race and while his draw could have been kinder, we're hopeful of a good run and delighted to have an in-form pilot in Saffie Osborne on board.

Mike Prince, racing manager to Middleham Park Racing, owners of Silky Wilkie

He ran very well to be second at Bath last time and has previous winning form over course and distance. He could be well drawn on the stands' rail and we think he goes there with a big chance.

Jim Goldie, trainer of Londoner, Be Proud and Rock Melody

We tried Londoner over a mile and three furlongs first time and he didn't stay, so we're going to see if he's a sprinter. The five furlongs at Musselburgh is usually a bit sharp for Be Proud, who wants a stiff test at the trip, but he's fresh on his first run of the year and could trouble the judge if he gets luck in running. Being drawn one is usually a negative and Rock Melody will find it difficult from there.

Scott Dixon, trainer Fine Wine

We thought this would suit him as he’s run well there in the past. He’s drawn in the middle of the field, which is fine, and he’s been in good form at home so he’s going with a chance.

