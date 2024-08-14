'We know Economics is a nice horse and we want to prove that to everyone else' - William Haggas on Dante winner's return

Good things come to those who wait and racing fans have had to be patient since watching the hugely exciting Economics run away with the Dante Stakes three months ago.

We are all guilty of occasionally getting a little bit carried away but it was impossible not to be mightily impressed with the way he cruised six lengths clear of Ancient Wisdom at York in May and the bookmakers were similarly taken with his powerful performance, installing him as second-favourite for the following month's Derby behind City Of Troy.

The only problem with that was he had already been taken out of the Classic, with William Haggas unconvinced it was the right track and race for a big horse who, although quite clearly immensely talented, was still a work in progress. "Winning the Derby is of course everyone's dream," said the trainer. "We all want to win it but it takes a type."

Following the inevitable debate about whether he ought to be supplemented – which comes with the territory when a horse is so impressive on their previous start – his connections stuck to their guns and ruled him out of stepping him up in trip at Epsom, instead prioritising an exciting summer campaign over ten furlongs.

That opened the door to numerous big-race possibilities, such as the Coral-Eclipse at Sandown last month and next week's Juddmonte International, but those closest to Economics have settled on the slightly calmer waters of the Prix Guillaume d'Ornano (3.25 ), a Group 2 for three-year-olds. Last year's race was won by the subsequent Arc winner Ace Impact.

It is a contest that Haggas knows well, having landed it with his globetrotting Group 1 winner Dubai Honour, and it is one that has punched above its weight having also been won by the likes of the Saudi Cup winner Mishriff. It may not match taking on City Of Troy and a cast of older horses at York, but it still promises to pose by far his sternest test yet.

"I'm pleased to get him back going but I'm concerned the ground will be quite quick," said Haggas. "It is what it is and we're looking forward to running him. We know he's a nice horse and we just want to prove that to everyone else.

"The race is for three-year-olds only and I thought the Juddmonte would be quite a hard ask after three months off, so we felt this was a better start for him. It's not a penalty kick at all – it's a very strong race."

Tom Marquand was treated to the adrenaline rush of partnering Economics last time and he believes the "world is his oyster" . With entries in the Irish Champion Stakes and Champion Stakes, the future does indeed look bright, but first comes Deauville and the opportunity to back up his Dante form on a pivotal day in his career.

'It is likely to be the fastest ground Economics has encountered'

When a colt wins the Dante by daylight there is almost no limit to the expectations he will raise in connections and observers alike, and Economics travels to Deauville with the racing public almost demanding that he dismiss a very smart set of rivals in similar fashion off a break of 91 days.

So lets deal briefly with the worlds in which the Prix Guillaume d’Ornano might – or might not – set up perfectly for the physically imposing son of Night Of Thunder to confirm his right to be mentioned in the same breath as City Of Troy, Look De Vega and Rosallion in terms of the Europe’s elite three-year-old colts.

Jean-Claude Rouget runs Safwan in a bid to set a sensible pace for Wahdan , which ought to help Economics settle. He didn’t visibly pull in the Dante but he was swiftest of the runners through the third and fourth furlongs as well as at the finish, suggesting he wouldn’t be suited by a dawdle.

With rain in short supply this is likely to be the fastest ground he has encountered and, while the tighter turns and shorter straight at Deauville won’t obviously disadvantage him, it’s clear he enjoyed the Knavesmire’s broad sweep and long run to the finish.

However, the biggest obstacle to a coronation is surely the fact that Jayarebe is a very smart rival who beat a very good field in the Hampton Court Stakes. Yes, King’s Gambit had to come from a long way back, but that horse has since confirmed himself a Group-class horse when narrowly outpointed in a farcical running of the York Stakes, while virtually everything in the first eight at Ascot looks up to stakes class.

Jayarebe has 5lb to find with Economics on Racing Post Ratings, but their profiles are not so radically different that a win for Jayarebe should be considered a surprise or the end of the road for Haggas’s grand project.

Almaqam’s dam was second in the Grade 1 EP Taylor Stakes over this trip and the St James’s Palace sixth looks well worth trying at this distance.

There probably isn’t a superstar lurking among the French runners, but Bright Picture’s form ties in with the Juddmonte-bound Calandagan, albeit on much softer ground.

Ace Impact’s half-brother Arrow Eagle remains a work in progress, while Wahdan should enjoy the fast conditions and is also capable of better than he has shown so far.

What they say

Brian Meehan, trainer of Jayarebe

There aren't many runners but it looks like a strong race. It's going to be a really good test for him and he should love the track. We would have liked to have had a run beforehand, but the ground in the Eclipse went against him. I've got a lot of confidence in our horse and this is the right race for him.

Ed Walker, trainer of Almaqam

I've been keen to try him over ten furlongs since his promising effort in the St James's Palace. We thought about bringing him back in the York Stakes or the Rose of Lancaster, but decided this was the best option for him against his own age group. I'm sure there's a lot more to come from him and he should run a big race.

Jean-Bernard Roth, assistant trainer of Wahdan, Safwan and Arrow Eagle

We need to see how they measure up in this kind of company against new rivals. Arrow Eagle wasn’t able to give his best in the Jockey Club because he was drawn very wide. Wahdan produced a very good performance in the Prix Eugene Adam and we’ll have to see if he can reproduce that. He looks well and has worked well, so it will be interesting to see him at this level. Safwan will help ensure a reasonable pace.

