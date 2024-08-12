Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
18:10 WindsorHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
18:10 WindsorHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
France
premium

'The world looks his oyster' - Tom Marquand excited about Economics reunion in Deauville Group 2 on Thursday

Economics: an impressive winner of the Dante Stakes
Economics: an impressive winner of the Dante when last in action in MayCredit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Tom Marquand is relishing his reunion with Economics and believes the runaway Dante winner has the world at his feet ahead of Thursday’s Group 2 Prix Guillaume d'Ornano at Deauville.

The William Haggas-trained three-year-old delivered a major statement on only his third start at York in May when cruising to a six-length success that resulted in some bookmakers making him second favourite behind City Of Troy for the Derby.

But Economics did not feature at Epsom as connections sought to give him more time to develop and his return on Thursday will end a three-month absence from the track.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Reporter

Published on inFrance

Last updated

iconCopy
more inFrance
more inFrance