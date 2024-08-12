'The world looks his oyster' - Tom Marquand excited about Economics reunion in Deauville Group 2 on Thursday

Tom Marquand is relishing his reunion with Economics and believes the runaway Dante winner has the world at his feet ahead of Thursday’s Group 2 Prix Guillaume d'Ornano at Deauville.

The William Haggas-trained three-year-old delivered a major statement on only his third start at York in May when cruising to a six-length success that resulted in some bookmakers making him second favourite behind City Of Troy for the Derby.

But Economics did not feature at Epsom as connections sought to give him more time to develop and his return on Thursday will end a three-month absence from the track.