'I've got a lot of confidence in him' - Brian Meehan excited to take on Economics with Royal Ascot winner Jayarebe

Brian Meehan is relishing the prospect of testing his Royal Ascot winner Jayarebe against Economics in a high-quality running of the Prix Guillaume d'Ornano on Thursday.

The three-year-old will line up at Deauville attempting to follow up his victory in the Group 3 Hampton Court Stakes in June, when he held off the challenge of King's Gambit.

He will face up to six rivals, including the runaway Dante winner Economics and the Ed Walker-trained Almaqam , who won the Heron Stakes and is stepping up in trip beyond a mile for the first time.