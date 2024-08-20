'This step up in trip should suit' - key quotes and analysis for £100,000 staying handicap at York

It’s three years since Jamie Spencer steered the Irish-trained Arcadian Sunrise to victory in this race and history could repeat itself this year as Spencer is booked for Irish raider Samui .

It was John Queally who trained Arcadian Sunrise, but Gordon Elliott is the man who sends Samui over in a bid to add a big Flat handicap to his already impressive haul of jumps wins.

Elliott has yet to saddle a winner from nine runners on the Flat in Britain this season and is only 3-27 when sending runners across the Irish Sea to run on the level in the last five years, but anyone who saw Samui score last time has a good reason to think he can buck the trends.

Samui was expected to land that handicap at Killarney and went off 5-6 favourite, but he couldn’t have done it any easier and coasted home to score by an eased down 17 lengths.

He proved quick ground suits him well that day and the British handicapper has put him in here off a mark of 102, which is 13lb higher than when successful last time. However, Samui has scored twice over hurdles and once in a bumper, so could still be ahead of his Flat rating.

Divine Comedy has been one of the stories of the season, as a six-year-old mare who is improving rapidly, and she comes into this event seeking a third consecutive career best.

She will need another one as she is up 5lb for a clear second in the Ascot Stakes at the royal meeting in June, but she improved 7lb on Racing Post Ratings from her Haydock victory in May when recording that runner-up effort last time and has been given a 64-day break since.

Kaiya Fraser gets on particularly well with Divine Comedy, having partnered the mare to five wins, two seconds and four thirds from just 11 starts, and the 5lb claimer continues the partnership here.

Analysis by Graeme Rodway

What they say

Harry Eustace, trainer of Divine Comedy

We had hoped to run her in the Lillie Langtry, but at that level the ground wouldn't have made her competitive enough, whereas a two-mile handicap on a track like this will be fine. She has a nice draw in stall seven.

Divine Comedy (5) chases home Pledgeofallegiance at Royal Ascot Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

David O'Meara, trainer of Iron Lion and Get Shirty

The trip is a bit of an unknown for Iron Lion, but he's had a great season and he'd ideally appreciate a drop of rain. Get Shirty disappointed at Goodwood, I don't think he handled the track very well, but he has run well at York in the past. He's drawn wide in 16, which isn't ideal.

Hugo Palmer, trainer of Zoffee

It’s typical that we've only got 1lb back in the handicap for two disappointing runs, but he’s proven in the past that he can be very competitive off this mark. I’m very happy with him at home and he has a nice draw on the inside.

Richard Hannon, trainer of Great Bedwyn

He stayed on strongly to the line at Goodwood, suggesting the further step up in trip will suit. The winner Align The Stars is highly regarded and could be St Leger bound, so I guess that was a pretty good race. He’ll love the track and ground and comes into this with a very solid chance.

Charlie Johnston, trainer of Knightswood

He ran well at Goodwood and he was arguably quite unlucky. Jason [Hart, jockey] felt he would've gone pretty close with a clean run. He was checked a few times, particularly in the final furlong, but it showed he's in good form. The trip is a small question mark but the way he was hitting the line at Goodwood gave us confidence it was worth trying.

Pat O'Donnell, trainer of Extensio

He has travelled over very well and the ground should be very much in his favour — we're confident of a good run. The way he finished at Fairyhouse, you'd have to think an extra two furlongs won't inconvenience him. He was a very good third over two mile two furlongs at Newmarket in September and Joey [Sheridan, jockey] said on the day that the drop back to two miles would suit as he was quite free and they went slow in front. This trip should be right up his alley.

Kevin Ryan, trainer of Forza Orta

He's been a bit unlucky this year in some of the big handicaps. He won the race last year and goes there in good order.

Iain Jardine, trainer of Bringbackmemories

He's in fine form at home and he's been running consistently this year. A big galloping track suits him and he's got a nice weight.

Pat O'Donnell, trainer of Extensio

He has travelled over very well and the ground should be in his favour. The draw isn't a concern over the trip. The way he finished at Fairyhouse, you'd have to think an extra two furlongs won't inconvenience him. He was a very good third over two miles and two furlongs at Newmarket in September and Joey [Sheridan] said on the day that the drop back to two miles would suit as he was quite free and they went slow in front. This trip should be right up his alley.

Reporting by Liam Headd

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.