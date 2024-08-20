Can Irish Derby winner Los Angeles set up St Leger tilt with Group 2 Voltigeur Stakes victory at York?

Calling the Great Voltigeur Stakes a St Leger trial could be said to undersell the race's standing.

More so than the Leger, it acts as a slow lane to the top middle-distance prizes of the autumn and the following year. Winners like Postponed, Cracksman and Pyledriver look better on the Voltigeur's role of honour than Leger winners.

Irish Derby winner Los Angeles is a rare coup for the race. That he has been supplemented tells us more about the general shape of Aidan O'Brien's autumn attack than it does about Los Angeles. He was in the Juddmonte International, but has been rerouted to avoid a clash with stablemate City Of Troy.

A meeting with Illinois is better for Coolmore's PR. Illinois is less of a stallion prospect. He has won the Queen's Vase at Royal Ascot and built up something of a reputation as a tricky customer. He has also been second in the Grand Prix de Paris, which underlines that he has the class to compete at Doncaster as well as the stamina.

Both Los Angeles and Illinois, as well as Derby fourth Deira Mile , would suit an even gallop. Euphoric , the third O'Brien runner, is therefore likely to take up pacemaker duties. Expect faster fractions than we saw in the York Stakes last month.

That day King's Gambit took them along at a crawl, with the final time more than 12 seconds over Racing Post standard despite the ground being reported as good to firm. He just lost out in the dash that ensued, but still took his form forward in cutting it with classy older sorts.

The sort of race that Euphoric makes it is likely to be pivotal to the Great Voltigeur. A race that puts the emphasis on pace could well play into the hands of King's Gambit, who is every bit as much a Group 1 horse as many of his rivals but has yet to prove it. Otherwise, a well-run race could do more to tell us who the real middle-distance stars of 2025 might be from this field.

Ballydoyle saddle strong duo as Irish Derby hero Los Angeles and Illinois take their chance

Continuous rocketed to victory in last season's Group 2 Sky Bet Great Voltigeur Stakes before going on to Classic glory in the St Leger and Ballydoyle hold a strong hand in this year's race.

Los Angeles ran a huge race in the Derby when finishing third behind City Of Troy before going two places better in the Irish equivalent at the Curragh, showcasing his stamina when powering home to defeat Sunway by three-quarters of a length. The son of Camelot will have to give weight all round to emulate previous O'Brien-trained winners of the race such as Continuous, Idaho, Powerscourt and Milan.

Illinois finished runner-up to Ambiente Friendly at Lingfield before running out a commanding winner of the Queen's Vase at Royal Ascot. He was last seen at Longchamp where Sosie defeated him by two lengths in Group 1 company, while O'Brien also saddles Euphoric who will likely ensure a strong pace in front.

O'Brien said: "We were delighted with Los Angeles in the Irish Derby and we've been happy with his work since. He's a lovely, big, straightforward horse. Illinois ran a very good race in France last time, we were very happy with him. He's had a little bit of time and he's ready to go again. We think the race suits them both.

"Euphoric is a genuine horse and we've been happy with him.

King's Gambit out to gain deserved Group victory

King's Gambit has to contend with a formidable Ballydoyle battalion but he has been hugely progressive for the Harry Charlton stable in his six career starts and his trainer believes he's maturing with each run.

An impressive winner of the London Gold Cup on his reappearance at Newbury, the three-year-old was desperately unlucky not to reel in the smart Jayarebe in the Hampton Court Stakes at Ascot before filling the runner-up spot again behind Alflaila at this track last month.

He steps up to a mile and a half for the first time and Charlton is hoping a stronger pace will help the Saxon Warrior colt gain a richly deserved Group victory.

"It’s going to be very different circumstances to when he last went to York when he took part in the slowest ten-furlong race run in the track’s history," said Charlton.

"The things we took from that is how well he relaxed and behaved that day, he’s growing up a lot with every run. There are a couple of stout stayers in there, which is a different challenge."

What they say

Owen Burrows, trainer of Deira Mile

He was declared on the proviso that they perhaps get more rain than forecast. He would probably need it to change to good ground. He ran a big race to be fourth in the Derby and wasn't too far behind Los Angeles and we haven't run since as he took a bit of time to get over Epsom. The owner has been very patient and said all along, we feel he's a Leger horse. I would like to get a run into him as he's lightly raced but he's in at Windsor at Saturday as well.

William Haggas, trainer of Space Legend

There aren't many runners but it's a tough race and if he runs like he did at Royal Ascot he should give a good account. If he runs like he did in the Bahrain Trophy then he won't.

