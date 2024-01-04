The Weekend Starts Here: Chris Cook's three things to look out for on Friday

You can read Chris Cook's three things to note and much more in our morning email The Front Runner , exclusively for Members' Club Ultimate subscribers .

1 Tricky Mr Rumbalicious back in action

For the fifth consecutive season, anyone blindly following James Moffatt 's runners would be making a profit and the Cumbrian trainer continues in form, with three winners from seven runners in the past fortnight, including at 13-2 and 6-1.

His only runner today is the interesting Mr Rumbalicious , whose form figures for the season are 1O. He was going well in the lead at Sedgefield in November when cheekily ducking left rather than jumping the fourth.

There was a long way to go, as the field was only just heading out on the final circuit, but he now goes for a novice handicap hurdle at Musselburgh, which can suit a front-runner, and jockey Charlotte Jones has been forewarned as to his trickiness.

Mr Rumbalicious 14:30 Musselburgh View Racecard Jky: Charlotte Jones (3lb) Tnr: James Moffatt

2 Can veteran lead the way on stable debut?

The Resdev Way is back in action, representing a new stable at the age of 11, which few horses get to do.

In a marathon handicap at Wolverhampton this evening, he'll make his first start for Mick and David Easterby, having been with Micky Hammond for the past three years. He was previously with Philip Kirby, David O'Meara, Richard Whitaker and Richard Guest, so a change of scenery will be no shock to him.

Hopefully, there'll be another win for him at some point. He's two from 13 at Wolverhampton, including in a race for amateur riders a couple of years ago from a rating of 53; he's now down to 45. The in-form Joanna Mason (4-14 in the past fortnight) takes the ride.

The Resdev Way 19:00 Wolverhampton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Joanna Mason Tnr: Michael & David Easterby

3 In-form Hollinshead's runner worth a second look

Steph Hollinshead had her best month for seven years when racking up three winners in December, from just five runners.

They included a 15-2 handicap winner at Southwell three days before Christmas. So her Plumette has to be of interest in the last at Wolves tonight, a 7f handicap.

The mare scored two wins over this course and distance in the first two months of last year when with David Loughnane, from slightly higher marks than she has now.

Plumette 20:30 Wolverhampton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Dougie Costello Tnr: Steph Hollinshead

