'The further he goes the better' - quotes and analysis for Lingfield's marathon handicap chase

Today's Offers 8 All offers

Today's Offers 7 All offers

Exclusive new customer sign up offers

Lingfield hosts a cracking marathon handicap chase in which the first port of call must be the Gary Moore-trained course specialist Movethechains , who sprang back to life with a vengeance over course and distance last time.

That was in the Surrey National, worth £19,000 more than this contest, and the way in which the ten-year-old routed a competitive field bodes extremely well for his chances of following up off a 9lb higher mark.

Movethechains, who loves the likely soft ground, enhanced his record to five wins from six starts at this course with that victory, he was second in his other run, while he has placed just once in 11 starts elsewhere.

Interestingly, though, his one Lingfield defeat came in this race last year, albeit on good ground, and he won't have things all his own way.

Philip Hobbs's training partnership with Johnson White is clicking into gear, and although Head And Heart will be their first runner here, Hobbs had a 19 per cent strike-rate with chasers at the course in his career as a standalone trainer.

Head And Heart was an impressive winner over 3m1½f on soft ground at Warwick last time, looking like she would relish further.

Archie Watson does well with the few jumpers he has, as a strike-rate of 19 per cent in the last five seasons indicates, and Grove Road , who won two novice hurdles, could improve on his third chase start.

He will need to, however, as he was beaten eight and a half lengths by the reopposing Sporting Ace in an attritional contest at Uttoxeter last time and is just 2lb better off.

Jubilee Express , whose pedigree if littered with good staying chasers, proved himself on soft ground over hurdles and is another with chase potential, but they will all have to improve if they are to stop topweight Movethechains taking his sixth course win.

Analysis by Gary Savage

Going update

The ground is soft. After a dry day on Monday rain is expected through Tuesday, but only 1-3mm so the going is unlikely to change. Temperatures could climb to 10C, mild for the time of year.

What they say

Gary Moore, trainer of Movethechains

He seems to save his best for Lingfield and has never won anywhere else. Saying that, he’ll need to with top weight on his back. He goes there with every chance.

Sam Twiston-Davies, rider of Jubilee Express

Going up in trip will suit as he jumps well, but lacks the pace to go with them over shorter distances. He'd have an each-way chance.

Neil King, trainer of Sporting Ace

He ran very well to be second at Uttoxeter last time when he wasn’t stopping, and it’s a case of the further he goes the better. He came out of that in great shape and the trip and ground should suit.

Nick Scholfield, rider of Grove Road

It’s taken him a few runs to get his act together but he took a step in the right direction at Uttoxeter last time. He is well handicapped on his novice form and would go there with a nice chance.

Philip Hobbs, joint-trainer of Head And Heart

She should enjoy the conditions as well as the trip as she wasn’t stopping when she won at Warwick last time. This extra half mile should play to her strengths.

Reporting by David Milnes

Subscribe to Racing Post Members' Club Ultimate Monthly and get 50% off your first three months!

Available to new subscribers purchasing Members' Club Ultimate Monthly using code MEMBERS2024. First three payments will be charged at £24.98, subscription renews at full monthly price thereafter. To cancel please contact us at least seven days before subscription is due to renew.