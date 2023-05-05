The crown is up for grabs as racing's nobility gather to do battle in Newmarket

Usually when we run the 2,000 Guineas, it's the longest-established tradition being observed on that particular day. The first running was back in 1809, when Charles Darwin was two months old and the Duke of Wellington was plain old General Sir Arthur Wellesley on his way to Portugal to fight Napoleon as the Classic runners assembled in Newmarket.

This time, the Guineas must compete for national attention in Britain with the crowning of King Charles III. Realistically, that will probably draw the larger audience but at least there is some reflected glory for racing because arguably this coronation is just the latest example of an ex-jockey finding work in a new discipline. Congratulations to the Jockeys Employment and Training Scheme (Jets), which presumably helped smooth the way.

Those of you who tune in to events at Westminster Abbey from 11am will be gratified by the number of old racehorses referenced in the coronation liturgy. King Of Kings, Aidan O'Brien's first winner of the 2,000, is scheduled to make an early appearance and there will be occasional mentions of the Derby winner from the following year, Oath.