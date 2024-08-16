'The best jockey in Qatar' set for British debut under rules at Epsom on Friday

Leading Qatari jockey Faleh Bughenaim will make his British debut at Epsom on Friday when he renews his link-up with Hamad Al Jehani aboard Solar Aclaim .

Bughenaim is a champion in Qatar but also has a wealth of experience in Arab races and as part of Al Shaqab's endurance team, an extreme long-distance riding discipline over as far as 75 miles in one day.

He has relocated to take rides in Britain through the second half of the season and will continue the association with Al Jehani and Wathnan Racing, for whom he rode Jeff Koons to victory in the Qatar Derby in December.

The 6f handicap (2.50) will be a warm-up for Saturday when Bughenaim rides the ante-post favourite Fine Interview in the Jenningsbet Grey Horse Handicap at Newmarket. He walked the July course on Thursday with Wathan's retained rider James Doyle.

Wathnan Racing's adviser Richard Brown said: "He's a very good horseman and has been riding a lot of work. He's the best jockey in Qatar and we're looking forward to seeing him over here.

"It won't be his very first ride in Britain as he rode in an Arab race but it'll be his first race on a thoroughbred. It'll be a bit of a baptism of fire but he's very experienced and is a very good jockey so it's exciting to see him have a crack over here."

Solar Aclaim is forecast to go off one of the outsiders in the 6f handicap (2.50) having finished last of ten runners on his last start at Kempton.

"I'd be surprised if he won but it's a good opportunity to give Faleh a feel for it before Saturday when he'll have a live chance on Fine Interview," added Brown.

Read these next:

Tyson Fury due at Newmarket as he hopes his first horse Big Gypsy King can deliver knockout blow on debut



Following in Frankel's footsteps - can the two-year-olds in mile maiden live up to famed past winners?

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more