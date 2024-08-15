Following in Frankel's footsteps - can the two-year-olds in mile maiden live up to famed past winners?

The two-year-olds contesting the mile maiden (5.45) at Newmarket on Friday are walking in the footsteps of giants, as it was the race which launched the career of unbeaten superstar Frankel, who beat Nathaniel that night back in 2010, while Roaring Lion and Coroebus are also on the roll of honour.

Frankel went on to win a further 13 times, including ten Group 1s, and is now a dual British and Irish champion sire, while Nathaniel won the King George and Eclipse and has sired three Classic winners.

Roaring Lion became a four-time Group 1 winner after landing the Newmarket race on his debut in 2018, while 2021 winner Coroebus graduated to 2,000 Guineas honours. Sadly, both died young.

Among Friday’s cast, there is already a touch of celebrity about the Charlie Appleby-trained newcomer Arabian Poet, as the son of Dubawi cost 1,000,000gns at Tattersalls Book 1 last October and is the last foal out of the late great Newsells Park producer Shastye, six of whose brood cost seven figures at Book 1.

Arabian Poet, who makes his debut, in the ring in Newmarket last October when selling for 1,000,000gns Credit: Laura Green

They are headed by dual Group 1-winning brothers Mogul (3,400,000gns) and Japan (1,300,000gns).

Appleby also gives a debut to the already-gelded Double Meaning for Godolphin, whose dam is a half-sister to Group 1 winners Jakkalberry, Crackerjack King and Awelmarduk.

King Of Cities, trained by Richard Hannon, is also by Dubawi and a debutant. He is out of top-level winner Ajman Princess, which makes him a half-brother to this year’s Group 1 Commonwealth Cup winner Inisherin.

The Aidan O’Brien-trained Scandinavia has a third at Leopardstown under his belt and is a half-brother to Group 1 winner Above The Curve, being by Justify and out of the Galileo mare Fabulous.

Churchill colt Vecu, trained by the Gosdens, was beaten just a neck when runner-up on his debut at Sandown last month.

