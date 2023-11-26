Small Bad Bob holds key to conditional jockeys' handicap hurdle puzzle

It is not difficult to argue that Small Bad Bob , who scored on his latest start at Plumpton last month, remains well handicapped off a 7lb higher mark.

After all, he won off an official rating of 102 that day, and has scored off ratings as high as 117 and 116 in the past.

However, his rider Freddie Gordon took 7lb off his mount's back at Plumpton and is unable to claim this time, meaning Small Bad Bob is, in effect, racing off 14lb higher.

He also meets Brookie , who beat him by eight and a half lengths at Fontwell in October, on 4lb worse terms, and is 10lb worse with third-placed Tapley .

Tapley has since landed a 2m handicap hurdle at Kempton in fluent fashion and it would be no real surprise to see this still relatively unexposed six-year-old turn the tables with Small Bad Bob.

Paul Nicholls, successful with five of his last six runners, fields Toothless , who was beaten out of sight behind Small Bad Bob at Plumpton but is surely much better than that performance suggests.

Oslo won a Market Rasen maiden hurdle in May 2022 at odds of 1-8 but has been lightly campaigned since, and a 4lb hike for a short head defeat on his most recent start in August is not helpful.

In This World , who began handicapping for Dan Skelton on a mark of 131 in March, is now 7lb lower after just two defeats and it will be interesting to see what the market reveals. His rider Fergus Gillard has scored on three of his last six rides.

Analysis by Richard Birch

What they say

Anthony Honeyball, trainer of Brookie

We've checked him out since his last run at Newbury and nothing seems to have come to light. They went a real good gallop and he didn't get into it or fire at all. He seems fine at home and he'd have a good chance, but he wouldn't want too much rain.

Dan Skelton, trainer of In This World

His last few bits of form have been terrible, after he'd been a really promising juvenile. We gelded him in the summer and hope that's going to make a difference. His work has been good at home but we've got to get him out there and see where we stand.

Fergal O'Brien, trainer of Oslo

He's been off a while because he hasn't had his ground and picked up some niggles, but we're back on conditions to suit him now. It might be a slightly higher grade than ideal but we need to get him out and running, so hopefully he'll go well for us.

Chris Gordon, trainer of Small Bad Bob

He's had two progressive runs this season and is up 7lb, but the form of his last race has worked out really well. Brookie beat him fair and square last month but lost last time out, and I think if Anthony [Honeyball] can turn him back round he'll be hard to beat.

Reporting by James Burn

