The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie's three horse racing tips from Kempton on Monday afternoon

Three horses to include in a treble on Monday. . .

Harbour Lake (1.25 Kempton)

The Alan King-trained seven-year-old was a solid handicapper over hurdles last season and looks well set to strike on his chasing debut. While he was winless last term, he hit the frame in the Greatwood Hurdle, and finished fifth in a competitive contest at Aintree's Grand National meeting. The second and fourth from that race, Buddy One and Tritonic, have won since, while the third Sonigino ran a solid race in the Greatwood Hurdle this month. First Street would be hard to beat if on song, but it's worth taking him on.

Ballintubber Boy (2.00 Kempton)

The Nigel Twiston-Davies-trained six-year-old got back to winning ways last time and has conditions in his favour to follow up. Having won at Market Rasen in February, he was pulled up in two subsequent starts but bounced back to his best with a three-and-a-half-length win at Huntingdon last month. The form has modestly held up since and he's gone up just 5lb for it. He may still be unexposed and progressive.

Coquelicot (2.35 Kempton)

The Anthony Honeyball-trained mare has strong course form and can make that count to pick up more Listed race success. The seven-year-old won a Listed bumper at the track in March 2020 and was highly progressive over hurdles last season. She was a good second on the Flat on her last start and Honeyball is operating at a 22 per cent strike-rate in the last fortnight. It's worth taking on favourite Kateira, who was well beaten on her first run of the season at Wetherby.

