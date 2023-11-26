Monday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets

Monday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Eyecatcher

Fantomas (2.15 Ludlow)

The Nigel Twiston-Davies-trained seven-year-old ran well off this mark last time and can gain a first hurdling success.

David Toft

Fantomas 14:15 Ludlow View Racecard Jky: Sam Twiston-Davies Tnr: Nigel Twiston-Davies

Handicappers' nap

Little Pi (1.05 Ludlow)

Posted an improved performance for the in-form Matt Sheppard when finishing a good fourth to subsequent winner Asian Spice at Exeter this month and should go well in an open-looking race.

Steve Mason

Little Pi 13:05 Ludlow View Racecard Jky: Stan Sheppard Tnr: Matt Sheppard

The Punt nap

Coquelicot (2.35 Kempton)

The mare has a win and a second from two starts at the track and can give odds-on favourite Kateira a lot to think about for the in-form yard of Anthony Honeyball.

Matt Rennie

Coquelicot 14:35 Kempton View Racecard Jky: Rex Dingle Tnr: Anthony Honeyball

Speed figures

Our Jet (3.05 Kempton)

A distant third on his recent Newbury return, he is entitled to progress for the outing and a bolder show is anticipated.

Dave Edwards

Our Jet 15:05 Kempton View Racecard Jky: Harry Skelton Tnr: Dan Skelton

West country nap

Captain Marvellous (12.20 Kempton)

Ran a stormer here on his debut and should improve for initial effort. Yard were unlucky with Saint Segal on Saturday and he can give them a boost.

James Stevens

Captain Marvellous 12:20 Kempton View Racecard Jky: Ciaran Gethings Tnr: Jane Williams

Dark horse

Breaking Cover (1.05 Ludlow)

Has shown promise in all three runs so far, most notably with a second at Taunton earlier this month. Interesting now in handicap company.

Rob Sutton

Breaking Cover 13:05 Ludlow View Racecard Jky: Sam Twiston-Davies Tnr: Anthony Honeyball

Signposts: punting pointers for Monday's racing

