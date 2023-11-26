Monday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets
Monday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .
Eyecatcher
Fantomas (2.15 Ludlow)
The Nigel Twiston-Davies-trained seven-year-old ran well off this mark last time and can gain a first hurdling success.
David Toft
Handicappers' nap
Little Pi (1.05 Ludlow)
Posted an improved performance for the in-form Matt Sheppard when finishing a good fourth to subsequent winner Asian Spice at Exeter this month and should go well in an open-looking race.
Steve Mason
The Punt nap
Coquelicot (2.35 Kempton)
The mare has a win and a second from two starts at the track and can give odds-on favourite Kateira a lot to think about for the in-form yard of Anthony Honeyball.
Matt Rennie
Speed figures
Our Jet (3.05 Kempton)
A distant third on his recent Newbury return, he is entitled to progress for the outing and a bolder show is anticipated.
Dave Edwards
West country nap
Captain Marvellous (12.20 Kempton)
Ran a stormer here on his debut and should improve for initial effort. Yard were unlucky with Saint Segal on Saturday and he can give them a boost.
James Stevens
Dark horse
Breaking Cover (1.05 Ludlow)
Has shown promise in all three runs so far, most notably with a second at Taunton earlier this month. Interesting now in handicap company.
Rob Sutton
