Silvestre de Sousa back in the big time at Doncaster after serving ten-month ban for betting breaches in Hong Kong

Silvestre de Sousa will have his biggest rides in almost a year at Doncaster on Saturday after the jockey recently returned from a ten-month suspension for breaching betting rules in Hong Kong.

De Sousa, 43, has five rides on Saturday including Charyn in the Listed William Hill Doncaster Mile and Johan in the William Hill Lincoln, which horse and jockey won together in 2022.

The rider started the 2022 season as a freelance after his three-year contract with Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha’s King Power Racing came to an end in 2021. However, despite the bright start, De Sousa found opportunities increasingly difficult to come by without a retainer and relocated to Hong Kong that summer.