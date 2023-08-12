Saturday updates: punters back Hollie Doyle domination of Shergar Cup - and one ride a major market mover

Hollie Doyle showcased her talents at Royal Ascot when riding three winners at the meeting and support has firmly been behind her in the betting to enjoy another big day at the track, with her odds shortening to be the winningmost rider on Shergar Cup day.

She is now 9-2 (from 9) to win the Silver Saddle, awarded to the top rider at the unique event, while the firm makes the Ladies team a 7-4 chance to record a fourth victory.

Doyle, who will be riding at the Shergar Cup for the second time, has four rides on the card including the well-backed The Very Man who shortened to 11-4 (from 3), having been available at 7-1 on Friday. He arrives following an excellent second at the Galway festival and will be Doyle's first ride for Jessica Harrington.

The jockey will also partner Judicial (1.35), Regal Empire (3.55) and Washington Heights (4.30) but misses out on Soto Sizzler after he was declared a non-runner.

There is also Group 1 action at the Curragh where Unquestionable heads the market for the Keeneland Phoenix Stakes (4.40 ). He is looking to give Aidan O'Brien an 18th winner of the race and has been favoured in the betting ahead of Bucanero Fuerte, who defeated him in the Railway Stakes last time out.

Updated at 12.30pm

Rain expected at Ascot and the Curragh

Showers are expected midway through the Shergar Cup card at Ascot, where the ground is good to soft, good in places on the round track and good on the straight course.

It has been dry at the Berkshire venue since Tuesday but conditions are set to change this afternoon, with rain forecast from 2pm.

Ascot's clerk of the course Chris Stickels said: "It's good to soft, good in places on the round course and good on the straight. We've had no rain since Tuesday but we're forecast showers later through the afternoon, possibly in the middle of the card. The likelihood of showers increases as the afternoon goes on."

Showers are also in the forecast at the Curragh ahead of the Phoenix Stakes. The first two-year-old Group 1 of the season is set to be run on ground described as good, good to yielding in places.

Brendan Sheridan, clerk of the course at the Curragh, said: "Since declarations on Friday morning we've had 2mm of rain and the ground remains on the straight course good, good to yielding in places. The round course is good to yielding. The forecast is scattered showers and blustery weather, we're in a great place and are good to go."

Posted at 9.30am

Non-runners

Ascot

1.35

12 Acklam Express (not eaten up)

2.45

2 Soto Sizzler (cast in box)

6 East Asia (declared in error)

3.55

5 Rogue Sea (not eaten up

4.30

12 Dream For Gold (temperature)

Updated at 12.30am

