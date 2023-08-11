'I really like my chances' - quotes and analysis for the Sweet Solera Stakes

In the last ten years, ten of the 12 horses to go off as some sort of favourite for the Sweet Solera were making their first appearance in a Group race.

Considering we are well into August, that is notable. Add in that only five of the winners in that time meet the same condition and you get the gist of what this race is about. This is a test of reputation above all else.

That is a test that even the winners eventually fail. The average career peak Racing Post Rating for a winner of the Sweet Solera in the last decade is 104. That is barely Listed class in the wider world.

The Listed Star Stakes at Sandown does have a reasonable bearing on the Sweet Solera. Recent winners Tajaanus, West End Girl and Star Of Emaraaty all came here via Sandown. Of them only Tajaanus had won.

The placed horses from last month's Star, Fallen Angel and Soprano, lead the early betting for the Sweet Solera. Fallen Angel, winner of a Haydock novice before Sandown, has the more correct profile for this race. Soprano's third in the Albany can hardly be held against her, though. It represents as strong a piece of form as what Fallen Angel achieved in finishing a length in front of her in the Star.

The other six in the field generally fall into the category of novice winners stepping up and Carolina Reaper makes the most appeal. She has plenty of experience, having run twice (including in the Listed Chesham Stakes) before winning in a pretty good time over course and distance, from a horse that has won by seven lengths since.

The Johnston yard has been responsible for four of the last nine Sweet Solera winners including Lakota Sioux 12 months ago. Charlie Johnston has a good chance of carrying on the tradition in his first year in sole charge of the licence.

Race analysis by Keith Melrose

What they say

Jack Mitchell, rider of Carolina Reaper

I really like my chances. She has course form and the Johnston team are in flying form. Hopefully she can back up her four-and-a-half length win over this distance last time.

Joe Foley, racing manager to Clipper Logistics, owners of Fallen Angel

Karl Burke and his team report that she’s come out of her Sandown run in good form so we all thought that this was a nice opportunity for her.

Roger Varian, trainer of Jabaara

She’s had a break since running in the Albany Stakes where she finished mid division but we know she is better than that. She won on her debut on the Rowley Mile so should handle the undulations and I expect her to bounce back over this extra furlong.

Kieran Shoemark: rides Soprano Credit: John Grossick

Kieran Shoemark, rider of Soprano

She’s the highest rated filly in the field and deserves to be on her third in the Albany Stakes and after that I think she didn’t handle the soft ground at Sandown. It’s a great ride to pick up and I’m very much looking forward to it.

Charlie Appleby, trainer of Wild Goddess

She improved significantly from her debut at Haydock to win her novice stylishly, and we feel that she has come forward again since. Like most of the field, we are trying to establish our level for the season but we are hopeful she can be very competitive.

Reporting by David Milnes

