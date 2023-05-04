Reputations in need of rebuilding for some former Classic stars on opening day of Guineas meeting

This weekend at Newmarket will be dominated by competing narratives to confirm the brightest new lights in racing's constellation. In Saturday's Qipco 2,000 Guineas we have Little Big Bear against Auguste Rodin; two very different models from the same Rolls Royce production line at Ballydoyle.

One day later, the Aga Khan's Tahiyra will bid to confirm her burgeoning superstar status in the 1,000 Guineas. Such storylines are what propel a Classic spring after a long winter's wait.

Twelve months ago it was who rolled on to the Rowley Mile with a towering reputation, backed up by a substantial body of work as Europe's champion two-year-old. His Newmarket Guineas aspirations were thwarted by a less heralded stablemate in Coroebus and, although he did earn his Classic spurs at the Curragh, there is something of a redemptive air about the start of his four-year-old campaign in the .