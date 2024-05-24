Racing Post logo
Previews
premium

Over to you Vandeek - outstanding juvenile starts out on road to leading sprint honours

Vandeek strides clear to win the Middle Park Stakes at Newmarket on Saturday
Vandeek: returns in the Sandy Lane Stakes at HaydockCredit: Alan Crowhurst

Last year two juveniles stood above all others and with City Of Troy making a mess of the Guineas the title of most exciting colt of the Classic generation is up for grabs. Step forward Vandeek at Haydock.

The Prix Morny and Middle Park winner was not as widely touted as the Ballydoyle colt and went into the winter second in the standings. But the talk has to be backed up on track and like City Of Troy before him, Vandeek must now lay his unbeaten record on the line.

This is a horse so notably quick Simon and Ed Crisford have not messed about with trying to stretch him out to a mile for the Classics. They are taking dead aim.

Stuart RileyDeputy news editor

inPreviews

