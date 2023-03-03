Nemean Lion 'jumping out of his skin' ahead of Kelso Grade 2 test

This might be a Grade 2 novice hurdle, but it’s likely to tell us more about the Champion Bumper at Cheltenham than any of the hurdling events at the festival in ten days’ time.

That’s because the Emmet Mullins-trained hurdling debutant Feronily finished third behind one of the market leaders for the Grade 1 bumper at Cheltenham last month at Leopardstown.

Feronily was beaten ten and a half lengths by A Dream To Share in that Grade 2 at the Dublin Racing Festival and has been set a stiff task now switched to hurdles. However, he won his sole Irish point in November and that would suggest he will have no problem with hurdles.

Trainer Emmet Mullins is 2-11 with hurdling debutants since the start of last year and Morebattle market leader Mctigue was one of those winners. However, both of them were in maiden company and this will evidently be a tougher task for Feronily.

A victory for the Mullins horse could bolster A Dream To Share’s Cheltenham claims, but were Nemean Lion to score that would be a positive for Tahmuras, who beat him in the Tolworth at Sandown.

Tahmuras is in both the Supreme and Ballymore and Nemean Lion finished only three and a half lengths behind him in the Sandown Grade 1. That is the best piece of hurdles form available, but Nemean Lion will probably still need to improve to beat unexposed rivals.

One of them is the Dan Skelton-trained Hoe Joly Smoke. Skelton is 4-24 with runners at Kelso in the last five seasons and sends this lightly raced gelding on a near 300-mile trip. The point winner has yet to score in two outings over hurdles, but caught the eye making good late headway over two miles at Chepstow last time and has more to offer upped two furlongs.

Race analysis by Graeme Rodway

Lion treks north

Kerry Lee is hopeful the long trip to Kelso will pay rich dividends with Nemean Lion, who is reportedly “jumping out of his skin”, in this £50,000 Grade 2. The talented six-year-old travels north on the back of an excellent Sandown third in the Grade 1 Tolworth Novices’ Hurdle, but Lee believes Kelso could suit him better.

“We don’t have many options for Nemean Lion this spring, and it looks the right race for him at this stage of his career,” she said.

“He needs soft ground, and conditions at Kelso should be suitable. I think the track and longer trip will suit him better than Sandown. He wasn’t stopping that day, but I just got the impression he didn’t really relish the hill. He’s a good horse.”

What they say

Fergal O’Brien, trainer of Accidental Rebel

He’s been in great form, but hasn’t run since the Persian War in October. We got him ready a couple of times, but either the ground was wrong or he wasn’t quite right. Hopefully they won’t get too much more rain up there.

Sandy Thomson, trainer of Carcaci Castle

We’re going to find out how good he is. He’s not done a lot wrong. It’s quite a tight contest if you look at the handicap ratings.

Jamie Snowden, trainer of Colonel Harry

He ran well in the Tolworth. He went out to his left that day, and benefited from the left-handed track at Newcastle next time. The Tolworth form looks the best in the race. He renews rivalry with Nemean Lion and fingers crossed he’ll go well.

Donagh Meyler, rider of Feronily

He's had two fantastic runs in bumpers behind good horses and this is a tough ask. He has plenty of experience in points and is a lovely horse. The run in the Grade 2 at Leopardstown was a real good effort as there were two smart horses in front of him. It's not an easy task on his first start over hurdles but hopefully he's capable.

Dan Skelton, trainer of Hoe Joly Smoke

It's a very deep race and I'd love him to be placed, I think that's the reality of our expectations if you look at the horses in there with higher figures. If he finished third or fourth I'd be delighted.

Lucinda Russell, trainer of Snake Roll

He’s a lovely horse. The trip will suit, the ground should be fine for him and he loves Kelso. I’m looking forward to seeing him run again.

Reporting by Richard Birch

