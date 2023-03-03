'He seems to be enjoying his racing' - Cooper's Cross chasing Grimthorpe win to complete course double

Such are the parallels between the Grimthorpe and the Sky Bet Chase, run over two furlongs shorter at the same course around five weeks earlier, it is remarkable that so few attempt the double. is the first Sky Bet winner to make their next appearance in the Grimthorpe going back to at least the mid-1980s.

Many Sky Bet winners these days go straight for the Grand National, which is notable because of the two races the Grimthorpe is generally seen as the National trial. In truth, it has stronger ties with the Scottish National as only a handful of horses have won both races this century.

The Aintree link is largely academic anyway this year, as is the only one of these with a National entry. However, plenty are engaged in other big spring handicaps, including who could go for either the Ultima or the Kim Muir and closely fits the profile of the sort of horse who wins the Grimthorpe.

Castle Robin won the Masters at Sandown last time, so he is taking the same route as 2022 Masters winner, Le Milos. That horse was only fourth in this last year, behind who might be one of few runners in the race to have this as their principal target. He last ran in the Sky Bet, when he was plodding into minor money before being hampered and unseating his rider two out.

The weights have a lop-sided look to them, with everything except carrying under 11 stone. Despite his lack of stature, the eight-year-old has shown he can lug big weights in good handicaps, having won a Premier handicap under 12 stone at Cheltenham in November.

He is rated 5lb higher now, although he has since posted another career-best when third to Zanza in the Denman Chase. Those considering Does He Know may want to see if Zanza can corroborate a seemingly much-improved performance that day in the Greatwood Gold Cup, which is run half an hour before the Grimthorpe.

Race analysis by Keith Melrose

Coltherd has high hopes in consistent Cooper's Cross

Trainer Stuart Coltherd believes Sky Bet Chase winner Cooper's Cross can handle another step up in trip as he seeks a Doncaster double.

Cooper's Cross proved a revelation on his first try at three miles under rules and in cheekpieces here in January, and he faces a sterner test this time over 3m2f.

"If he runs like he did last time, he should run a big race," said Coltherd. "Going up in trip made all the difference as he was able to travel, and stepping up in trip again should be to his liking. He definitely has a bit of toe about him, but I think the extra two furlongs on this ground should be okay."

The form of the Sky Bet success 35 days ago received a significant boost when runner-up Cap Du Nord won a valuable race at Ascot last month.

"The horse he beat last time came out and won that big handicap and Minella Drama, who beat him at Musselburgh the time before, has come out and won another nice race," Coltherd added. "The form seems to be stacking up and he seems to be enjoying his racing."

What they say

Kim Bailey, trainer of Does He Know

It's a tough race for him. He's got lumps of weight to give away and he's not very big — it's whether he can carry 12 stone over three and a quarter miles. The trip and track will suit and the ground should be fine. He ran very well last time and is in a good place.

Sporting John: also holds an entry for the Grand National next month Credit: Edward Whitaker

Philip Hobbs, trainer of Sporting John

He was rather disappointing at Ascot last time, but is in very good form. Hopefully the blinkers will help him concentrate when he's jumping.

Brian Ellison, trainer of

He's in great form after running well last time. He's had a good preparation and I think he's improved for his last run. The ground will suit him and he seems to run well there.

Charlie Longsdon, trainer of

He's come out of his last race extremely well and this race has been the plan the whole time. He was really good last time and if he can repeat that form, he can go close. He won at the course last season and although it's a competitive race, he's got every right to be up there in the betting.

Tom Lacey, trainer of

He doesn't want any more rain. He's back up in trip and he'll have a bit more time throughout the race, and I'd like to think he can run a nice race. He's a horse who actually really benefits from the sun on his back, so it might not necessarily be his time of year.

Sam Twiston-Davies, rider of Undersupervision

We know the race suits him well. He got dropped a couple of pounds for unseating here last time and is back on the mark he won the race off last year.

Reporting by Andrew Dietz

