'He's down to 135 and retains loads of ability' - Greatwood Gold Cup quotes

The idea of Newbury being a real specialist's track is a relatively new one. It may even trace its roots to the joint-topweights in this race, Paint The Dream and Zanza. Their combined course record is 8-10, including wins in some of the course's biggest races.

The theory is all the more attractive given how difficult these two horses, both of whom can boast Racing Post Ratings in the mid-160s, find winning elsewhere. Between them, outside of novice hurdles they have won one race that was not held at Newbury.

It is unsurprising that they take out half the market for the Greatwood Gold Cup between them. The qualifier is that they are both running off a BHA mark of 158, so for either to win would probably require the handicap performance of the season so far.

The old received wisdom in this race was that you should look for whatever Paul Nicholls runs. There have been 17 runnings of this race and Nicholls has won nine of them. It therefore must surely be of interest that Nicholls has chosen this race to give Espoir De Guye his stable debut. This horse had a tremendous record fresh when with Venetia Williams and won both chase starts which followed wind surgery. It is therefore of little or no concern he is coming off a 106-day break and another wind op.

Williams has a credible challenger for this race herself. Gemirande has been progressive this season, winning two of his four starts with one of his defeats coming at the hands of the prolific Certainly Red, while his latest success came in what looks a pretty warm race.

His recent successes have been at flat, left-handed tracks with stiff fences, but not Newbury. On form Gemirande looks just as appealing as Zanza or Paint The Dream. Perhaps this race will give us some evidence whether Newbury's specialisms are unique, or if it just suits horses who would thrive on any similar course.

The Big Bite 'should run very well'

The Big Bite may be the outsider of the seven runners in a small, select field, but he is arguably the best-handicapped horse in the race and has conditions firmly in his favour.

Third in this valuable race two years ago behind Umbrigado and Killer Clown, he competes off an 11lb lower mark and trainer Henry Oliver expects him to outrun 20-1 odds.

“It looks a suitable race for him,” the trainer said. “He didn’t stay three miles at Newcastle and it was too soft for him behind Fugitif at Chepstow over Christmas. I think he’s a spring horse, and he was third in this race two years ago off a mark of 146. He’s down to 135 now and retains loads of ability. There have been genuine excuses for his defeats.”

The Big Bite, who will be equipped with first-time cheekpieces, delighted Oliver with a schooling session on Thursday, and goes to Newbury in top shape. “He’s a very talented horse and is in really good nick,” he said. “He should run very well.”

What they say

Fergal O’Brien, trainer of Paint The Dream

He’s in great form and won the race last year. He loves Newbury. I don’t know why, but it certainly brings out the best in him.

Philip Hobbs, trainer of Zanza

He’s very well. He’s going back in distance which isn’t ideal, but he loves Newbury.

Tom Lacey, trainer of Sebastopol

He’s often overlooked as he’s got quite a chequered history, but if he turns up in the form of his last run when he beat Stage Star, he should be competitive. He jumped well round there last time and the ground will be good and fast.

Paul Nicholls, trainer of Espoir De Guye

He’s had a wind op since he was sent to us. He probably wants softer ground. Whatever he does at Newbury, he’ll improve for the run.

Venetia Williams, trainer of Gemirande

It’s a big step up in class, but he has improved this season. He goes on good ground. They've been able to water ahead of this meeting so hopefully some inroads will have been made from the earlier going description.

Chris Gordon, trainer of Lord Baddesley

He's in good order. It’s his first time against the big boys – the grown-ups – over fences, but he deserves to take his chance in a race like this. I hope he's still progressive. I was over the moon with his performance at Plumpton last time where he really got his jumping act together. I'm going to have a very hungry jockey at Newbury. Tom [Cannon] hasn’t done 10st 2lb for a very long time.

