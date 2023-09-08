Racing Post logo
King Of Steel is the logical choice - but don't write off Aidan O'Brien and his habit of the miracle recovery

15:20 LeopardstownRoyal Bahrain Irish Champion Stakes (Group 1)
Flat Turf, Group 1
Going:Good
Runners:8
Class:
Distance:1m 2f
ITV3

The 2023 Royal Bahrain Irish Champion Stakes has the ingredients to serve up an epic encounter.

Luxembourg and the French-trained Onesto, last season's winner and runner-up, do battle again. The Classic generation is represented by dual Derby winner Auguste Rodin in a rematch with Epsom second King Of Steel, subsequently a Royal Ascot winner and best of his age group in a strongly contested King George.

Three-time Group 1-winning filly Nashwa adds a large dash of spice. So too does Alflaila, a new entry to the Group 1 category who arrives seeking a fifth consecutive win.

Alan SweetmanFeatures writer
Published on 8 September 2023Last updated 18:00, 8 September 2023
