King Of Steel is the logical choice - but don't write off Aidan O'Brien and his habit of the miracle recovery

The 2023 Royal Bahrain Irish Champion Stakes has the ingredients to serve up an epic encounter.

Luxembourg and the French-trained Onesto, last season's winner and runner-up, do battle again. The Classic generation is represented by dual Derby winner Auguste Rodin in a rematch with Epsom second King Of Steel, subsequently a Royal Ascot winner and best of his age group in a strongly contested King George.

Three-time Group 1-winning filly Nashwa adds a large dash of spice. So too does Alflaila, a new entry to the Group 1 category who arrives seeking a fifth consecutive win.