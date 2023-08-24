Jim Goldie 'trying to do the same again' as he saddles three in bid for another £100,000 Lanark Silver Bell win

Jim Goldie plundered most of the prize-money on offer in the Lanark Silver Bell when saddling the first two home last year and he is triple-handed in his bid to land the £100,000 contest again.

Goldie struck 12 months ago when Ebor-bound Wickywickywheels denied stablemate Sir Chauvelin by a neck, and the runner-up returns to avenge that defeat. However, he has not bettered that effort on Racing Post Ratings since and the 11-year-old must bounce back from a disappointing run at Yarmouth in the Racing League last time.

The trainer is also represented by last year's fourth Faylaq and Geremia , who is the mount of Paul Mulrennan.

"I took most of the prize-money last year so I'm trying to do the same again!" Goldie sad. "Sir Chauvelin is a year older and we're claiming with him this year, with William Pyle taking 5lb off.

"Faylaq ran a good race in the Racing League last time and Geremia will run another big race. All three have live chances, but my best might be him."

Chillingham is the joint highest-rated runner in the line-up off a mark of 99 and brings in strong handicap form. He finished fourth behind Vauban in the Copper Horse Handicap at Royal Ascot and was denied a head in the Ripon Bell-Ringer last month.

Trainer Ed Bethell was eyeing up a tilt at the Ebor with the four-year-old, but instead goes to Scotland in search of slower ground.

Bethell said: "I would've loved to have run him at York, but the ground just wouldn't be soft enough there and I sincerely don't want it to dry up enough at Hamilton.

"He's in a good place and this looks the right spot for him. I hope his consistency remains, but it's very competitive, as it should be for the money they've put up."

The valuable pot on offer means a maximum field of 15 has been filled, with unexposed Ayr winner Paddy The Squire sneaking in off bottom weight of 8st 3lb.

His trainer Iain Jardine said: "I'm happy we've got in as he's a really nice horse who keeps progressing the right way. I think there's more to come and he's lovely to deal with – he'll run a big race.

"Fair play to Hamilton for putting up such a prize and we support them when we can."

