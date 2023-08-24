'We're happy with her but it's a spicy race' - Highfield Princess primed for Nunthorpe Stakes repeat

Highfield Princess comes to York a completely different animal from the one who last year ran away with the Group 1 Coolmore Wootton Bassett Nunthorpe Stakes.

That was something of a statement victory – she belonged at the top table. She had finally progressed from an initial mark of 57 to become a Group 1 winner for the first time on her previous start in the Prix Maurice de Gheest – as a five-year-old. There was uncertainty, reflected in her starting price of 5-1.

A year on her Group 1 tally rests at three. She has finished no worse than fourth in six subsequent starts, including two placed efforts at Royal Ascot, and in winning by three lengths at Goodwood last time she arrives after a performance deemed 5lb better than her Maurice de Gheest win by Racing Post Ratings.

Trainer John Quinn said: "We're happy with her but it's a spicy race. There are two or three improving young horses in the race and she's conceding a lot of weight to the two-year-old. She's in good form and likes the track. Her run at Goodwood was up to her very best, which is pleasing, so we're happy."

Princess faces two royal betters

Not one, but two horses in the line-up beat Highfield Princess at Royal Ascot.

Archie Watson's Bradsell got the better of her in the King's Stand – over the Nunthorpe trip of five furlongs – while the Charlie Hills-trained Khaadem beat her and Sacred, who does not run here, in the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes over a furlong further.

Hollie Doyle, rider of Bradsell, said: "He's been training really well since Ascot; we're really pleased with him. It'll be interesting to see how taking on Highfield Princess again works out."

On Khaadem, as well as stablemate Equality who also runs, trainer Hills said: "They're drawn next to each other. Khaadem's been in cracking form this year and did well over five furlongs last year, so we thought we'd drop him back as the fast ground should suit. It should suit Equality as well, as should the track. I felt last time he was drawn out of it and then struck into himself, so he never really got going."

On Khaadem's 25-1 price, he added: "It really is [a bit dismissive]. He's joint-second top rated on official figures and was fourth in the race last year, so we know he likes the track. He's also in better form than he was last year."

Can Big Evs take advantage of huge weight difference?

There is another Royal Ascot winner challenging last year's reigning champion – Big Evs , who won the Windsor Castle. That is a Listed race rather than a Group 1, but massively in the subsequent Group 3 Molecomb Stakes winner's favour is, as a two-year-old, the receipt of a lot of weight from his rivals.

MickAppleby: "He's in great order but it's a very tough ask for a two-year-old"

As a seven-year-old gelding Khaadem will carry 9st13lb. For being a three-year-old Bradsell will carry 2lb less. As a six-year-old mare Highfield Princess gets a 3lb allowance. They pale in comparison with Big Evs, who will carry a staggering 24lb less than Khaadem.

Mick Appleby, trainer of Big Evs, said: "He's in great order but it's a very tough ask for a two-year-old. Hopefully, he runs a decent race, he's in good form. The two ahead of him in the betting [Highfield Princess and Bradsell] will take a lot of beating, but getting the weight he should have a good chance."

What they say

Edward Bethell, trainer of Regional

I'm really looking forward to running him and he's goes there with a squeak of a chance. It's a tough race, but we're delighted all the good horses are drawn around each other and it'll be a fair contest. The form of his last win was boosted with Equilateral winning on Wednesday, but he's facing three exceptional horses in Highfield Princess, Bradsell and Dramatised. I hope he can pick up the pieces and will be pleased if he runs well.

Aidan O'Brien, trainer of Aesop's Fables

Aesop's Fables has had a long break and it's a lot to ask for him, but we're happy to get him back. We hope he will run well and we think he will improve plenty. We always thought he had plenty of speed.

Ed Walker, trainer of Makarova

I hope she can get in the money. Her big target is the Prix de l'Abbaye, but the Nunthorpe fits in well time-wise and we'll also see whether we're aiming too high. She has a huge amount of ability, running a fantastic race for fourth in the King George Stakes at Goodwood, and keeps getting better and better.

Karl Burke, trainer of Dramatised

She's very well in herself and if the ground stays quick that'll be much more to her liking. She could have done with being drawn a bit closer to the principals; the first three in the betting are all front-runners and we could have sat on their tails. Hopefully, we get a good position and she can run a big race.

Adam Ryan, son of and assistant to Kevin Ryan, trainer of Queen Me

It's a top race but she's not going there to make up the numbers. She didn't stay the trip in the Guineas and then she showed a hell of a lot of speed in the Commonwealth Cup at Ascot.

Conditions update: York to water overnight

York was set to water the track again on Thursday evening to replace moisture lost on a drying second day of the Ebor meeting.

"It's a bright evening and the breeze has got up," said clerk of the course Anthea Leigh. "We'll irrigate tonight, probably with 3mm, just to maintain conditions. We'll have lost more today than we did yesterday.

"At the moment the forecast is for it to be dry overnight and it gives a 30 per cent chance of a shower in early afternoon tomorrow."

