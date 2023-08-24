'It's the right time' - Kylian ready for step up in trip as experience meets potential in mouthwatering Gimcrack

If the dangers of being lured into backing short-priced juveniles have escaped punters then Wednesday’s Acomb Stakes provided evidence of that, as outsider Indian Run downed form horse Ballymount Boy. These two-year-olds are progressing at different rates and the pecking order is constantly changing. That is rarely built into the market.

In the Gimcrack we have 103-rated Kylian heading the betting, a position he deserves to occupy on the strength of his runaway Dragon Stakes success at Sandown last month and his recent third to Nunthorpe hope Big Evs in the Molecomb at Glorious Goodwood. He has been granted more opportunities to show what he is capable of, however.

Kylian, along with Haatem and Hala Emaraaty, have each raced at least five times and are open to less improvement than twice-raced colts Emperor’s Son, Jehangeer , Johannes Brahms and Power Mode . King’s Gamble is even more unexposed after just one run.

The past ten Gimcrack winners have averaged 3.6 previous starts, illustrating the task that stands before King’s Gamble. The form of his Newmarket debut success clearly needs improving on, but he can boast two future Group 1 entries and is in the right hands to progress. And if you like King’s Gamble it is well worth considering a related double wager with the colt who followed him home at Newmarket. Zain Blue goes in the Convivial Maiden (4.45).

Second favourite Johannes Brahms also placed behind Big Evs when last seen. That came over 5f in the Windsor Castle at Royal Ascot and his pedigree suggests improvement will be found for this extra furlong as he is by Siyouni and out of a middle-distance mare. A Beresford Stakes entry over a mile also features among his list of possible future engagements.

Noble mentions are also merited for Emperor’s Son and Power Mode. Watch back Emperor’s Son’s debut defeat of Kylian after he was almost wiped out at the start and there is only one horse who stood out as the best long-term prospect. A subsequent struggle in the Coventry Stakes is surely worth forgiving.

Power Mode, who is by top-class US dirt sprinter Speightstown, might be able to step forward for fast ground and an even tempo. This debut winner plugged on nicely for fourth when poorly positioned in a slowly run soft-ground Prix de Cabourg behind leading juvenile sprinter Elite Status at Deauville last time.

Race analysis by Robbie Wilders

Burke tries again

Karl Burke went close to winning the Gimcrack for the first time a year ago when Marshman and Cold Case chased home the Charlie Appleby-trained Noble Style, and hopes are high he can break his duck in the Group 2 with the speedy Kylian.

The son of Invincible Spirit is tackling six furlongs for the first time after a productive spring and summer at the minimum trip which yielded a very impressive victory in the Listed Dragon Stakes at Sandown last month.

He did not get the clearest of passages in the Group 3 Molecomb Stakes at Glorious Goodwood and connections feel it is the right time to experiment over six.

"Karl Burke has been delighted with Kylian and we go there very hopeful” Credit: Mark Cranham

Philip Robinson, racing manager to owner Sheikh Hamed Dalmook Al Maktoum, said: “We feel it’s the right time for Kylian to be stepping up to six furlongs, especially at a speed track like York.

"He wasn’t drawn the best at Goodwood when Ryan Moore had to take him to the rail in behind. He finished off very well over five furlongs that day which gives us plenty of encouragement for him stepping up in trip. Karl Burke has been delighted with him since and we go there very hopeful.”

What they say

Richard Hannon, trainer of Haatem

I was delighted to see him get his head in front in the Vintage last time, which was well deserved after some excellent efforts in defeat. Goodwood was on softish ground over seven furlongs, but he ran a great race over a stiff six in the Coventry so I’ve got no concerns dropping back in trip and Sean [Levey] will sit pretty handy anyway. His work has been top notch, and we’ve got a decent record in this race having won it twice in the last four years with Threat and Lusail.

Hollie Doyle, rider of Action Point

He's a horse we like very much. He's been galloping very well since his win at Newbury. It's an open race and hopefully he can run a big one.

Alice Haynes, trainer of Hala Emaraaty and Power Mode

Hala Emaraaty is a bit exposed but will run his race, while Power Mode should be better suited to the better ground and tempo of the race after his fourth in a Group 3 in France last time.

Philip Robinson, racing manager to Jaber Abdullah, owner of Jehangeer

He was very green first time when second at Ayr and still looked to be learning his trade when winning there next time. This is a major step up, but he deserves to take his chance.

Aidan O'Brien, trainer of Johannes Brahms

We've been happy with Johannes Brahms since Ascot. We think the step up in trip will suit him and we think he will get further. The ground should suit him too so hopefully he can run well.

Joe Foley, racing manager to Clipper Logistics, owners of King’s Gamble

He won the same race at Newmarket on debut that last year’s winner Noble Style did and he posted some good sectionals in doing so. He’s always been well regarded by everyone around him so we thought he deserved a shot at the Gimcrack.

William Haggas, trainer of Lake Forest

He ran well to be second to Jaseur in the Group 2 July Stakes at Newmarket, but I then opted to run him under a penalty in a novice when he ran below par. He’s better than that and we’ve always fancied going to the Gimcrack with him.

Reporting by David Milnes

