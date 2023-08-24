'It would be such a fairytale were he to win' - quotes and analysis as Paul Hanagan gears up for final ride

It is invariably the three-year-olds who are the sexy ones in middle-distance handicaps at this stage of the season.

They have enticingly progressive profiles, with relatively few miles on the clock, and look sure to improve past their more exposed elders.

The difficulty is that it is hard for them to get into a race like this, with huge prize-money ensuring established horses take their chance. Only 11 three-year-olds have run in the last ten years.

Making the cut often means they have a rating that reflects no leniency from the handicapper and their lack of experience also makes them vulnerable in the hurly-burly of a big-field, £120,000 handicap.

None of those 11 won and only one was even placed, which is something to be borne in mind if you are tempted by the improving pair, Balance Play and Intinso, who dominated the early betting but each has looked less than the finished article.

There are plenty of older, proven battlers in the line-up, including Old Newton Cup winner and Shergar Cup second Wootton'Sun, who is now another 5lb higher, and Bague D'Or, who has been off for 13 months and may be best at 1m6f.

One who really catches the eye is Marhaba The Champ, whose trainer Kevin Ryan is not renowned for his 1m4f horses but who won the 2m race here on Wednesday and who has had the runner-up in this race in the last two years.

That suggests the four-year-old may well have been laid out for this by his York-loving trainer, as does the booking of Ryan Moore for the ride.

The former champion's agent may not have needed much persuasion to take the mount as the Galileo colt looked very much as though he would improve for a step up in trip when winning over 1m2f here in May.

He confirmed that impression in two outings since, including on an unsuitably soft surface last time, and could go really well off a mark just 1lb higher than for his last win.

What they say

Alan King, trainer of Paradias

He's been running well all season and I hope he has a decent chance. I think he'll be all right on the ground – he handled it very well at Windsor – and the trip should be okay.

Paul Hanagan, rider of Wootton'Sun

He's in such good form. He won at Haydock and finished second at Ascot, and he goes there with every chance. It would be such a fairytale were he to win.

Adam Ryan, son of and assistant to Kevin Ryan, trainer of Marhaba The Champ and Dark Moon Rising

Marhaba The Champ won there at the start of the season and has been unfortunate with the ground, he needs proper good ground. It's a step up in trip but he's very well in himself. It was great to see Dark Moon Rising back to form last time and I hope getting his head in front will be a confidence booster.

Sean Woods, trainer of Savvy Knight

I'm very happy with him and he was only just beaten at Newcastle, giving away a lot of weight. He loves good, fast ground and provided it doesn't change he has a great chance, although the draw in 15 of 15 is tricky.

Roger Fell, joint trainer of Toshizou

He's a proper nice horse and I hope he has every chance. On good ground he wants 1m4f and everything should be perfect for him.

James Ferguson, trainer of Bague D'Or

He had a slight setback after his last run for Chris Wall and has needed plenty of time to get over it. He's fresh and well and, although I'm aware he probably wants further, this is a good starting point and I hope he'll run well.

Ralph Beckett, trainer of Balance Play

He's trained well since Goodwood and he's been looking for this mile and a half. The ground will be no problem to him.

Iain Jardine, trainer of Ravenscraig Castle

He's been in good form without winning recently but has some really good runs next to his name. He's run some crackers at the track before and I do think he's got the pace for a mile and a half.

Thady Gosden, joint trainer of Intinso

He ran a great race to be third at the Shergar Cup last time and likes a fast surface. We expect him to be competitive again from a decent draw.

