ITV Racing tips: one key runner from each of the seven races on ITV4 on Saturday



cavani.co.uk Challenger Two Mile Hurdle Series Final Handicap Hurdle, 1m7½f

Bubble Dubi got off the mark in good style last time, beating the reopposing Word Has It, who has it all to do to reverse form. Castel Gandolfo is back having finished second last year, while the drop in trip looks a good move for Too Friendly.

SPOTLIGHT TIP:

High in the weights but dropping back to 2m is a plus and now tries blinkers.

Too Friendly 13:30 Haydock View Racecard



tote £250K Guaranteed Placepot Royal Mile Handicap, 1m

Lion Of War looked a smart prospect as a juvenile and wasn't beaten far in a nursery on his last start. Handicap debutants Captain Winters, Manitou and Dumfries arrive with potential to improve.

SPOTLIGHT TIP:

Disappointing on final two runs last season but was fourth in the Chesham prior to those.

Finn's Charm 13:50 Musselburgh View Racecard



tote.co.uk Bet£5Get£20 Musselburgh Silver Arrow Handicap, 7f

Autumn Festival makes his first start since October and arrives seeking a six-timer. The Gatekeeper is turned out quickly after finishing a close fifth in last week's Spring Mile, while Bling On The Music showed the benefit of wind surgery last time.

SPOTLIGHT TIP:

Won this race on last year's reappearance and every chance he'll be bang there.

Gweedore 14:25 Musselburgh View Racecard



cavani.co.uk Challenger Staying Chase Series Final Handicap Chase, 3m1½f

Mucho Mas has improved for the switch to chasing and arrives seeking a hat-trick. Course-and-distance winner Enqarde finished second in this last year, while the consistent Jeffrey's Cross looks for a first win over fences after three seconds.

SPOTLIGHT TIP:

Needs to revive but he won the Tommy Whittle here in 2021 off 3lb higher.

Enqarde 14:40 Haydock View Racecard



tote World Pool Scottish Sprint Cup Handicap, 5f

Last year's winner Zarzyni is back for more but hasn't had a prep run this time. Group 3 winner Came From The Dark finished third in 2021, while course-and-distance winner Makanah goes well fresh.

SPOTLIGHT TIP:

Creditable fourth in this last year and has a good record here; could be bang there.

Makanah 15:00 Musselburgh View Racecard



cavani.co.uk Challenger Stayers Hurdle Series Final Handicap Hurdle, 3m½f

Farmer's Gamble takes a steep rise in grade after a 14-length victory last time. Itso Fury and Hyland are unexposed at this distance, while The Changing Man drops in class having finished eighth in the Pertemps Final.

SPOTLIGHT TIP:

Nicely progressive and stable won this 12 months ago with a not dissimilar type.

Itso Fury 15:15 Haydock View Racecard



tote Summer World Pool Queen's Cup, 1m6f

Spirit Mixer went down by half a length to dual Group 1 winner Trueshan in the Northumberland Plate and looks open to more improvement. 2021 winner Themaxwecan, course-and-distance scorer Wise Eagle and the lightly raced Good Show are in with a chance in an open race.

SPOTLIGHT TIP:

Handicap newcomer but he starts 2023 with major potential.

Good Show 15:35 Musselburgh View Racecard

ITV7 tips and predictions

The ITV7 competition is back and is completely free to play, with a potential £100,000 up for grabs.

Race 1, 1.50 Musselburgh: FINN'S CHARM

Race 2, 2.25 Musselburgh: GWEEDORE

Race 3, 2.30 Carlisle: LISLORAN

Race 4, 2.40 Haydock: ENQARDE

Race 5, 3.00 Musselburgh: MAKANAH

Race 6, 3.15 Haydock: ITSO FURY

Race 7, 3.35 Musselburgh: GOOD SHOW

