'He loves this track and is thriving' - key trainer quotes for the day's big betting race

Northumberland trainer Adam Nicol is hoping his stable star Wise Eagle can fend off a host of talented stayers, including powerful southern raiders from the yards of Andrew Balding, Paul Nicholls and Harry Fry, in Musselburgh’s £100,000 heritage handicap.

Pleasant Man and Metier, who represent Nicholls and Fry, have shared a lorry on the long haul to Scotland from the West Country – “it makes sense”, said the 13-time champion jumps trainer – but both could be thwarted by bargain-buy Wise Eagle.

Nicol said: “He has run four times at Musselburgh, winning three and only beaten a short head on the other occasion.

“The fact he loves the track is clearly a positive, and everything has gone really well in his preparation. I'm really happy with him.”

Wise Eagle, who cost 7,000gns at Tattersalls in October 2020, has won ten races and in excess of £83,000.

He produced a career-best performance on his final start of 2022 when winning the Phil Bull Trophy at Pontefract, and Nicol believes there is even more to come.

“We’ve been eyeing this race since he won at Pontefract, and I’ve told his owners that if he runs well we could go for the Chester Cup next,” the trainer said.

“He has thrived since he came here. We take him down to the beach and give him plenty of variety – he doesn’t like the same routine. He’s an absolute legend.”

What they say

Jim Goldie, trainer of Euchen Glen, Wickywickywheels and Nicholas T

Euchen Glen is in good nick. He is well drawn and finished third in the race five years ago. He's not fully wound-up, but I think he’ll be a player once again. Wickywickywheels enjoyed a super season last year. If the race was run at Hamilton – where she won five times last term – I think she’d be favourite. Unfortunately, she is drawn in the car park in stall 14. We’ll have to decide whether to go forward or drop in from the draw. She obviously has an eyecatching jockey booking [Billy Loughnane] who takes off a valuable 5lb. If she gets any luck in running she’ll go well. Nicholas T is getting back to full fitness following a leg injury. He could have run at Newcastle, but we’ve chosen this handicap. Musselburgh probably doesn’t suit him – he’s better going left-handed – but he stays the trip well. We’ll drop him out last and see how many of his rivals he can pass up the straight.

Paul Nicholls, trainer of Pleasant Man

He’s been a bit disappointing over jumps relative to his Flat mark. It’s a nice race to go for and he’s been working nicely. He’s very fit and well.

Ian Williams, trainer of East Asia

He made his seasonal reappearance at Kempton recently and came out of the race well. He looks fairly handicapped in a very competitive race, will enjoy the ground and has a decent draw.

Harry Fry, trainer of Metier

We’d have liked more rain. It’s a step up in trip from his November Handicap success, which will suit. The plan is to campaign him in several staying Flat handicaps this season and see how he gets on. He just needed his last run at Sandown over hurdles in the Imperial Cup. He went into that race on the back of an interrupted preparation and it’s a run best forgotten. His hurdles campaign didn’t happen this season, so let’s hope for a good time on the Flat. It’s something a bit different to be taking on Paul [Nicholls] in this sphere, so let’s hope one of them wins.

Brian Ellison, trainer of Onesmoothoperator

He seems in good form, and I was pleased with his prep run at Wolverhampton. This race has been his aim for a while. I think a mile and three-quarters is his best trip; I’m not sure he quite stays two miles.

Declan Carroll, trainer of Emlyn

He’s in good form and has been training well. We were very pleased with how he progressed last year, culminating in his third in the November Handicap. Any more rain wouldn’t inconvenience him, but he’ll be fine on the ground up there. He’s a horse we like, and this type of staying handicap looks ideal for him.

