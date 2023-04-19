ITV Racing tips: one key runner from each of the five races on ITV4 on Wednesday
1.30 Cheltenham
Matt Hampson Foundation Silver Trophy Handicap Chase (Grade 2), 2m4½f
The in-form Heltenham goes in search of a four-timer for Dan Skelton after bringing up the hat-trick in style at Newbury last month. Gemirande also brings consistency into the contest, having placed in all nine chase starts, while last-time-out winner Herbiers and course regular Coole Cody should not be ruled out.
SPOTLIGHT TIP: Gemirande
Improving 7yo; lost out only narrowly at Newbury last month; could still be on a good mark
1.50 Newmarket
Connaught Access Flooring Handicap, 1m
Only five of the 15 in the field have won over a mile, so this should be competitive. Supreme King has hit the crossbar on a few occasions and should go close after a narrow defeat last time out. Burdett Road got off the mark on his recent appearance and Lion Kingdom, Gentle Whinny, Dionysian, Playupskyblues and Almarin also won on their last start.
SPOTLIGHT TIP: Playupskyblues
Made all when 8-15 in novice at Redcar (1m, good to soft) in October; more in the tank
2.25 Newmarket
Weatherbys Digital Solutions Handicap, 6f
Another wide-open handicap sees 12 head to post, with recent Doncaster winner Aleezdancer sitting at the top of the market. Probe made a winning start to life in Britain with Jennie Candlish after success at Wolverhampton, while Leap Abroad makes his first start since winning on the July course 300 days ago. The consistent Aphelios is another to keep an eye on.
SPOTLIGHT TIP: Probe
Impressed dropped to 6f on stable debut (AW) last month; handles soft; still well treated
3.00 Newmarket
bet365 Feilden Stakes (Listed), 1m1f
Intinso made a winning debut for John and Thady Gosden at Newcastle and has been well supported. Godolphin duo Bold Act and Regal Honour have wins to their name, as does the James Ferguson-trained Canberra Legend, who also won first time out at Newcastle. Charlie Johnston’s yard is in form and Killybegs Warrior has a chance to run a big race.
SPOTLIGHT TIP: Regal Honour
Closed on Kolsai on debut and won by a neck next time; looks set to relish the extra 2f
3.35 Newmarket
Lanwades Stud Nell Gwyn Stakes (Group 3), 7f
Juddmonte-owned Coppice holds leading claims for a yard who has won this race twice in the past six years. Two-time winner Fairy Cross is a leading contender for Charlie Appleby after earning some valuable prize-money when second at Meydan in February. Course-and-distance winner Karsavina, Girl Race, Inner Space and Mammas Girl all won on their debuts and can’t be overlooked.
SPOTLIGHT TIP: Coppice
Form of last October's AW debut win has worked out well; could play a leading role
ITV7 tips and predictions
Race 1: 1.30 CHELTENHAM: Gemirande
Race 2: 1.50 NEWMARKET: Playupskyblues
Race 3: 2.05 CHELTENHAM: Lady Adare
Race 4: 2.25 NEWMARKET: Probe
Race 5: 2.40 CHELTENHAM: Potters Legend
Race 6: 3.00 NEWMARKET: Regal Honour
Race 7: 3.35 NEWMARKET: Coppice
