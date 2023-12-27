'I hope he can show us the real Galopin Des Champs' - Paul Townend hopes for revival from Gold Cup hero in Savills Chase

Down, but certainly not out. That is the view of Paul Townend who took the positives out of Galopin Des Champs ' John Durkan display and said he thought the highest rated horse in training did well to get as close as he did to Fastorslow, given the trip and how much went wrong for him in the race.

When Galopin Des Champs powered home and put seven lengths between himself and Bravemansgame in the Gold Cup last March, he looked invincible. That air of invincibility has dissolved a little since then and he has two Punchestown defeats by Fastorslow to try to peg back. Townend thinks he can do just that.

Writing in his Ladbrokes blog, Townend said: "It was obviously disappointing to be beaten in the Punchestown Festival and on his return in the John Durkan, but he steps back up in trip here, which we think will help.

"He has schooled very well since, having missed a couple of fences the last day. Nothing came to light afterwards, to be honest.

"I think he is going to be a lot more comfortable back up in trip. I thought to get as close as he did the last day was very positive. I hope he can show us the real Galopin Des Champs."

'A big show and you'd be looking forward to the Gold Cup'

Gerri Colombe has been beaten only once in his career and if we are still repeating that sentence on Thursday night, he will be favourite for the 2024 Cheltenham Gold Cup. That is one thing we can say for certain.

The Gold Cup trip of 3m2½f on the new course will be right up his street and the worry here is that 3m½f around Leopardstown might catch him out against quicker types such as Galopin Des Champs, Fastorslow, A Plus Tard and Envoi Allen.

The rain arrived in bucket loads on Wednesday, though, so conditions have come in his favour and Gordon Elliott hopes that waiting for this instead of tackling the King George earlier in the week will pay dividends.

The trainer said: "We were humming and hawing about where to go with Gerri Colombe, but when the ground began to dry out at Kempton we said we would give the King George a miss and come to Leopardstown instead.

"The recent rain will be a help to him and if he can put up a big show here, you would like to think he could be very competitive in a Cheltenham Gold Cup over a bit further. You'd be looking forward to it. He seems very well since Down Royal. I've been very happy with him."

'The fluke factor has long gone'

The fluke factor has long gone with Fastorslow . One might be a coincidence, but twice proves his class.

He has beaten Galopin Des Champs fair and square twice and if he completes the hat-trick, he will be the one to assume Cheltenham Gold Cup favouritism.

Martin Brassil has done a brilliant job with him and this would be another sensational training performance were he to win a third Grade 1 with him in the space of eight months.

Brassil said: "He has proved himself to be a very good horse and that beating Galopin Des Champs at Punchestown at the end of last season wasn't a fluke. It was always the plan to come here after the John Durkan and everything has gone well in his preparation."

What they say

Henry de Bromhead, trainer of A Plus Tard and Envoi Allen

They are both in great form, but the ground would be a worry for each of them. I would prefer a bit of nicer ground for them, but there is nothing we can do about that. I've been delighted with A Plus Tard of late and Rachael [Blackmore] rides, while Envoi Allen didn't do much wrong at Down Royal and was just mugged on the line.

Willie Mullins, trainer of Appreciate It , Capodanno , Galopin Des Champs, I Am Maximus and Janidil

Galopin Des Champs is our number one here. I suppose he was a little disappointing in the John Durkan on his return and reopposes Fastorslow again. I’m hoping the rain and extra distance will both be a help. Appreciate It is in good form and could take advantage should they go too fast up front. We know I Am Maximus will stay the trip from his Irish Grand National success, and we know he’s a Grade 1 horse from his Drinmore win. He’s got stamina and seems to have a little bit of speed too. This race will probably tell us how good he is and where he fits into the scheme of things. Capodanno would have every chance of mixing it with these horses on some of his form, but it will be a big ask. Janidil has a chance of earning some place money if things fall his way.

Jonathan Sweeney, trainer of Churchstonewarrior

It's some race and we will certainly know where we stand with him afterwards. He seems to be in very good order and we'll see how he gets on here against these type of horses before making a plan for the rest of the season.

Gordon Elliott, trainer of Conflated

He won this race last year and always seems to be the forgotten horse. Don't be surprised if he runs a big one again. He likes Leopardstown and I expect him to come on plenty for his run at Down Royal. He definitely has a chance.

