High-class field bidding to follow in the footsteps of Galopin Des Champs and Gentlemansgame in beginners' chase

The last two winners of the Ballymaloe Relish Rising Stars Beginners Chase have gone on to win the Cheltenham Gold Cup, the Irish Gold Cup and the Charlie Hall between them so this year's victor has big boots to fill.

Galopin Des Champs, with an RPR of 163, produced the best chasing debut of the modern era in this race two years ago while Gentlemansgame beat subsequent Irish Grand National winner I Am Maximus last year.

This year's race looks well up to scratch too as the classy Fact To File tackles Minella Cocooner, Zanahiyr and Spirit Of Legend. It is a small, but select field and four of the five can be given some sort of chance.

Paul Townend is on board Minella Cocooner, who missed most of last season through injury, and he hopes the 2022 Albert Bartlett runner-up can make it second time lucky over fences having chased home the smart Classic Getaway on his first try.

Townend said of Minella Cocooner in his Ladbrokes blog: "He was a very good novice hurdler in his day. He got beaten on his only run over fences by Classic Getaway at the start of last season and hasn’t been seen since but his jumping is good. He was a free goer over hurdles but seems to have settled down with age. He lacks a recent run compared with the others here and that would be a worry."

Willie Mullins is a big fan of Fact To File, saying: "He's horse I think a nice bit of. He was second in the Cheltenham bumper behind A Dream To Share. He was beaten on his chasing debut at Navan but this could be a good opportunity for him."

He added: "Minella Cocooner is a nice sort, who jumps well and the ground should be fine for him."

Zanahiyr was third to Constitution Hill in last season's Champion Hurdle and is rated 155 over hurdles.

Trainer Gordon Elliott said: "He's a talented horse who is hard enough to place over hurdles. He's a big horse with plenty of ability and we hope he takes to fences. He's still only six, which is hard to believe as he's done a lot in his career already."

