'He wasn't stopping at Aintree' - can Irish Point prove his stamina or will Home By The Lee retain his Christmas Hurdle crown?

The proven performer or potential? Experience or youth? The one you know what will you will get from, or the one you have absolutely no idea how good he might be over this new trip? That is the poser for punters as last year's winner Home By The Lee takes on the new kid on the staying hurdling block, Irish Point . It is an intriguing showdown.

When Home By The Lee won the Lismullen Hurdle last year at 28-1 we wondered whether it was a fluke or not. He followed up in this race to prove it wasn't and posted an Racing Post Rating of 163 in the process.

He posted the same figure in the Stayers' Hurdle when a close up fifth behind Sire Du Berlais. You wondered how much closer he would have got had had he not crashed into the hurdle in front of the stands with a circuit to race.

There were plenty of positives to be taken out of his reappearance at Navan too. He couldn't live with the rejuvenated Bob Olinger there, but he is back to his optimum trip here and will take some catching.

No horse has got closer to Marine Nationale than Irish Point. He was beaten a head in last season's Royal Bond and went from strength to strength afterwards. He got his Grade 1 at Aintree in the Mersey Novices' Hurdle and he wasn't stopping at the end of 2m4f there. Irish Point gave Magical Zoe 13lb and a beating in a 2m1f Grade 3 at Down Royal last month, so JJ Slevin on Home By The Lee will be keen to ensure this doesn't turn into a sprint.

It might look a match on paper, but any race containing Asterion Forlonge means it cannot possibly be. He has a Grade 1 win as a novice to his name and went down narrowly to Klassical Dream in top-level company at the Punchestown festival in April. He's talented on his day.

Buddy One was outclassed in the Hatton's Grace but will appreciate this longer trip, but Ballyadam has stamina questions to answer as he tries the distance for the first time. How lovely would it be if the stable could win the race named in honour of the late Jack de Bromhead, though.

Beacon Edge is hot and cold these days, but he won't be stopping and will be galloping on when others have cried enough.

'I love Irish Point's attitude' says Elliott

Gordon Elliott has already won two of the three Grade 1s so far at Leopardstown's Christmas festival and Irish Point could make that three from four here.

The five-year-old is a 16-1 shot with most firms for the Paddy Power Stayers' Hurdle and victory here would see him edge much closer in the betting to stablemate and fellow Robcour-owned Teahupoo, who is the 100-30 favourite with the sponsors.

Gordon Elliott: trainer of Irish Point Credit: Edward Whitaker

"He wasn't stopping at Aintree when he won his Grade 1 over two and a half and you'd like to think he will stay the trip," said Elliott. "He does everything the way you want through a race so that should give him every chance of getting it.

"He's a young horse at the early stage of his career and we hope he can continue to progress. I loved his attitude at Down Royal. He beat a talented mare of Henry de Bromhead's [Magical Zoe] and gave her plenty of weight too. I thought it was a really good performance. With Teahupoo going straight to Cheltenham, this was an opportunity for him to slot in."

What they say

Paul Townend, rider of Asterion Forlonge

He's consistent without winning too many. He was a little disappointing behind Fastorslow over two and a half miles last time where he was dropped in off a steady pace, which wouldn’t have been ideal for him. Irish Point is the most interesting here as he is open to the most improvement.

Henry de Bromhead, trainer of Ballyadam

We're trying this trip with him for the first time and hope he will stay.

Gordon Elliott, trainer of Beacon Edge

He doesn't do anything in a hurry, but he will keep going and has a a Grade 1 win to his name so you can never totally discount him.

Paul Gilligan, trainer of Buddy One

No matter where we go with him now we have to take on the big boys and we're just delighted that we have a horse to take them on with. He's in great form and this longer trip will suit. He's had a longer break between Fairyhouse and here, 25 days, than he did between Cheltenham and the Hatton's Grace so hopefully that will make a difference.

Joseph O'Brien, trainer of Home By The Lee

He won the race last year and we think he'll come on for his first run back at Navan. This trip will suit better and hopefully he has every chance.

