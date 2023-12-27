'Everything appears to be in his favour' - Patrick Mullins can't wait to partner Gaelic Warrior in Grade 1 Faugheen Novice Chase

Since being elevated to Grade 1 status in 2018, Faugheen, Colreevy and Gerri Colombe have featured on the roll of honour and there could be another potential star added to the list here in the thrilling Gaelic Warrior .

If you weren't blown away by his chasing debut at Punchestown, you mustn't have enjoyed The Godfather or The Shawshank Redemption either.

The best running of this race was in 2019 and the winner made such an impression that the race is now named after him. Faugheen v Samcro was a blockbuster showdown that lived up to the pre-race hype and Patrick Mullins was on board that day.

The record-breaking champion amateur has been sprung from the bench this year too, with Paul Townend on duty at Leopardstown for Galopin Des Champs. You would imagine only the Cheltenham Gold Cup winner would have kept him away from Limerick.

Gaelic Warrior takes talented horses out of their comfort zones. He did it over hurdles and he looks like doing it over fences too. Inothewayurthinkin, Senior Chief and Cool Survivor were rated 137, 135 and 140 over hurdles, but he made them all look distinctly average at Punchestown. The race was over at halfway.

There is little point in frustrating Gaelic Warrior. He is a joy to behold when allowed to do his own thing in front and it is hard to imagine Mullins doing anything other than setting the pace. His half-speed during the first half of a race is a few gears higher than his rivals here.

He was low at one or two fences at Punchestown, but he attacked every one with relish and enjoyed himself. Barring accidents, it is hard to envisage defeat. He is already as short as 6-4 with some firms for the Turners Novices' Chase at Cheltenham and another wide-margin victory could see him shorten further.

American Mike looked a busted flush over hurdles. The 2022 Champion Bumper runner-up went backwards after making a smooth start at Down Royal and ended last season with form figures of 2474 and a rating of only 137.

He looked a rejuvenated character at Navan, though, when proving too strong for the odds-on Fact To File and it was his finishing effort there that was most impressive. He wasn't stopping.

Whether he needs ground this heavy and whether he will be able to lie up with Gaelic Warrior over the first mile and a half are the two biggest questions facing him. This will tell us a lot more about him. Keith Donoghue has been called up for the ride. He won this in 2018 on Hardline for Gordon Elliott.

Il Etait Temps was rated only 5lb inferior to Gaelic Warrior over hurdles and was fifth in the Supreme. He didn't do much wrong on his chasing debut at Thurles, a display for which he was given an RPR of 153. He's a talented horse.

Lucid Dreams is the apple of John Ryan's eye but he could struggle to land a punch in this heavyweight division, while Inothewayurthinkin has already been well beaten by Gaelic Warrior and it is hard to see him making up 15 lengths.

It looks Gaelic Warrior's race to lose.

'There are plenty of positives for Gaelic Warrior'

Nobody has fonder memories of this race than Patrick Mullins. He brought the house down when powering up the straight on the evergreen Faugheen four years ago, an atmosphere that has yet to be matched at the track before or since, and you would imagine he didn't have to be asked twice when the ride on Gaelic Warrior became available.

Patrick Mullins: "I'm really looking forward to it" Credit: Patrick McCann

The Ballymore runner-up might never have the fan club Faugheen had, but he won plenty of new followers with the manner of his beginners' chase win at Punchestown, and he is already one of the skimpiest favourites at the 2024 Cheltenham Festival in the Turners.

His big-race rider here thinks he has everything going for him. "I'm delighted to be getting another go on Gaelic Warrior. Everything would appear to be in his favour. He's going right-handed, over an intermediate trip, on ground he should love, so there are plenty of positives.

"I got a great spin off him in the Ballymore when we chased home Impaire Et Passe, so hopefully he can do likewise here. I'm really looking forward to it."

What they say

Gordon Elliott, trainer of American Mike

I was delighted with him at Navan. Jack [Kennedy] said to me when he ran in a schooling race at Tipperary a few weeks beforehand that it was the best feel he had given him in ages. He did everything right at Navan, but taking on Gaelic Warrior won't be easy. He's in good form and hopefully he puts in a clear round and we'll learn a lot more about him. I've always thought he was a very good horse.

John Ryan, trainer of Lucid Dreams

He's the best horse I have ever trained, there is no question about that, and he doesn't get the credit he deserves. I'm happy to take on any horse. This chap is a proper horse and everything is in his favour. I'm looking forward to it.

Gavin Cromwell, trainer of Inothewayurthinkin

He's in good form, but it's a hot race and we've a lot of ground to make up on Gaelic Warrior from their meeting at Punchestown.

