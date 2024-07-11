'I don't think we've got to the bottom of him yet' - analysis and trainer quotes for a hot-looking heritage handicap

The strongest trend running through this race in recent years has been the name Johnston. Six of the last ten winners have come from Kingsley Park, with Charlie Johnston adding his name last year with Killybegs Warrior. His father Mark had won five of seven runnings between 2014 and 2020.

There is a Johnston-trained outsider in this field for devoted trends followers, the lightly raced Candle Of Dubai . Others can at least match her unexposed profile, while there are also indications the yard has been operating a little below its usual high standards this year.

Candle Of Dubai's draw in stall seven of ten might be taken as less than ideal, too, given the bend comes early in ten-furlong races here. However, when the ground is not quick it generally leads runners to spurn the near rail. High draws in general have at least equal chances.

This field is deep. It contains two thrice-raced Godolphin horses (Royal Power , Endless Victory ), a hat-trick-seeking Haggas charge (Rebaatt ) and the Ballydoyle-trained London Gold Cup third (Chantilly ). In that context, Involvement may struggle to be heard. It could pay to listen.

Endless Victory (left) beats Salamanca (second right) on the Rowley Mile in April Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Involvement's handicap form is strong and has pointed towards moving up to this mile-and-a-quarter trip. He was a staying-on second in Haydock's Silver Bowl on soft ground on his handicap debut. He then found himself marooned down the middle of the track in the Britannia at Royal Ascot. Seventh in that red-hot handicap was a sound effort in the circumstances.

Involvement is by Lope De Vega and his dam was third in the Oaks. This trip, with ease in the ground, are the sort of conditions you would choose for him off a menu. He has admittedly landed in a very warm race on his first attempt a mile and a quarter, but he has it in him to serve it up to the bluebloods in this field.

Race analysis by Keith Melrose

What they say

Ed Crisford, joint-trainer of Involvement

He’s been crying out for the step up in trip. At Ascot he was in the middle group and sat out the back so it didn’t really happen for him. The track should suit and stepping him up to ten furlongs is what he wants. He’s improving and I don’t think we’ve got to the bottom of him yet.

James Ferguson, trainer of Travolta

He's improving with every run and the ease in the ground shouldn't be a problem, I think he'll love it. He's still well handicapped, is on the up and hopefully still has a few pounds in the bag.

Travolta (near, with hood): still well handicapped says trainer James Ferguson Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Ralph Beckett, trainer of Mr Monaco

He needs the step up in trip and the track and ground should suit.

Alastair Donald, racing manager to King Power Racing, owners of Break The Bank

He has a big engine, but he’s quite quirky and we’re slowly figuring him out. I think he’ll run a good race.

Hughie Morrison, trainer of Sun God

He's obviously got an engine and we took a view in the winter not to geld him, but on balance after his last race we decided to do it. Sometimes they take a race or two to fire up into their ability, but he's well handicapped and we're hoping for a good run.

Reporting by Scott Burton

