Trust the Northumberland Plate form to come to the fore in another competitive staying handicap

It’s just less than two weeks since the Northumberland Plate at Newcastle was taken in a course record time by winner Onesmoothoperator and the form should work out as a result.

There are three horses who competed in that all-weather feature who return to turf here. Zoffee (tenth), Artisan Dancer (16th) and Solent Gateway (17th) all finished a long way behind the winner at Newcastle, but two of them can be considered better than the bare form.

Zoffee might have finished 11 lengths behind the winner, but he would have been a lot closer with a clear run as he was travelling as well as anything when being repeatedly hampered in the home straight. Jockey Harry Davies eventually accepted defeat and let Zoffee coast home.

He is only 4lb higher than when winning the Chester Cup on his previous start and carries only 1lb more than when a close second in that race last year, so remains well handicapped.

The other who shaped better than his finishing position at Newcastle was Solent Gateway. He was beaten 27 lengths by the winner, but was responsible for setting a pace that led to the course record time and was a spent force in the straight. He simply went off far too quickly.

He would have finished closer without doing so and had given notice that he could soon cash in on a mark that is 3lb lower than for his last success when second to Divine Comedy at Haydock in May. That form is strong as the winner was second in the Ascot Stakes next time.

Fairbanks and Fox Journey were both last seen at Ascot, with Fairbanks sixth in the Duke of Edinburgh and Fox Journey 14th in the Copper Horse. The return to Newmarket may be the key for Fox Journey as he was an impressive 11-length winner on the Rowley Mile in May.

Alastair Donald, racing manager to King Power Racing, owners of Fox Journey

He got rather shuffled back at Ascot and we feel it was a race to draw a line through. We feel the conditions should hopefully see the best of him and I expect he has a very good chance.

James Ferguson, trainer of Bague D'Or

He's a nice staying type and things didn't go his way at Ascot, he had a bad draw and didn't have a hard race. He seems fresh and well at home, and hopefully things go his way. We didn't get into the Copper Horse, which would've been my preference, so we had to run over a mile and a half which wasn't suitable. He needs further.

Hugo Palmer, trainer of Zoffee and Solent Gateway

They're both in good order and I'm happy with them. It's been a 13-day turnaround but the Northumberland Plate didn't work out for either of them. Solent Gateway never got into a rhythm and Zoffee finished largely on the bridle. Every time he looked for a gap it got closed on him, and he was never able to go through the gears. He looks fantastic and I'm very happy with him. He ran really well in this a couple of years ago after winning the Northumberland Vase, so he's proved he handles the turnaround.

Hughie Morrison, trainer of Vino Victrix

He's in great form and he's moving well. He's at that difficult age and rating where it's difficult to win races, but he finished second last time and this is a very valuable race.

