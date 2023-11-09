'I always thought this would be the perfect race for him to start off in' - who is primed for the Haldon Gold Cup?

With an average winning Racing Post Rating of 162 over the past decade, the Haldon Gold Cup is becoming one of the classiest handicap chases around. It is commonplace for a Grade 1 horse to target Exeter’s biggest prize, with the likes of Greaneteen, God’s Own and Politologue winning since 2017, and this year Editeur Du Gite is the classiest animal on show.



The Clarence House winner is set a stiff task off a mark of 165 first time out but, unlike in recent outings, regular rider Niall Houlihan is able to utilise his 3lb claim. Editeur Du Gite’s participation also forces the interesting War Lord to race from 5lb out of the weights.

Despite that, War Lord is still 4lb lower than when third in last year's running on a quick surface and will get his favoured soft ground. A dual Grade 1 runner-up as a novice chaser, War Lord has undergone wind surgery and that might spark a resurgence.

Joe Tizzard also runs Elixir De Nutz and he arrives with a fitness edge having returned at Chepstow last month. The nine-year-old produced an underwhelming performance when last of five that day, but improved by 43lb on RPRs from his first to second run last season and is aided by Freddie Gingell’s valuable 7lb claim.

Paul Nicholls has saddled four of the past eight winners and Solo is respected as the yard’s chosen one, while race sharpness is a potential advantage for Irish runner Indiana Jones .

Like Solo, Indiana Jones established himself as a proper Graded novice chaser last term, rounding off his campaign by finishing a remote third to El Fabiolo at Punchestown. Note that Indiana Jones represents the same connections as Gentlemansgame, who spoiled Nicholls’ stable star Bravemansgame’s repeat Charlie Hall bid last weekend. The Haldon Gold Cup might be the latest big British pot heading back to Ireland.

Race analysis by Robbie Wilders

Nicholls: this is a perfect race for Solo's return

It is usually a good idea to start with Paul Nicholls when you are previewing the Haldon Gold Cup – he has won it a record eight times, and twice in the last three years.

The champion trainer loves the race and there is every chance he will extend his record with the progressive Solo.

Nicholls said: "I always thought this would be the perfect race for him to start off in. The track should suit him, he loves going right-handed and he's good fresh. He's in good shape and the soft ground should suit him, so there are lots of positives."

Tizzard takes aim with duo

Joe Tizzard is double-handed in his second attempt to win a race his father Colin took twice, most famously with top-class chaser Cue Card in 2012.

In his first year after taking over the licence he finished third with War Lord, who takes aim again on his return.

In his Racing Post stable tour , Tizzard said: "War Lord has had a wind op and seems in real good form. He's got a bit to find at the weights but he'll love that ground. He was progressive as a novice and could be a well-handicapped horse."

War Lord (left): one of two runners for Joe Tizzard Credit: John Grossick

Tizzard also runs Elixir De Nutz, who had one win and three second places to show from his six runs last season.

"He had a good campaign last season and we've aimed him at this," said Tizzard.

"He had a nice prep run at Chepstow when mine were all needing the run and the handicapper dropped him 1lb. He might find something better than him but he's had a run, he's fit and the race should suit him perfectly."

What they say

Gary Moore, trainer of Editeur Du Gite

He's got to give a fair bit of weight away but that's for a reason. I'm very happy with him and as long as the ground is not too soft I hope he'll run a big race. He goes well fresh.

Venetia Williams, trainer of Brave Seasca

It's a step back in trip but there's a limited choice of races for horses with his rating. He's had a wind operation as he wasn't seeing his races out towards the end of the season, and we hope for a promising run.

Reporting by David Carr

