'It's a hot little race' - can Albert Bartlett winner Stay Away Fay pass tricky assignment on his chase debut?

Paul Nicholls has saddled two of the last three winners of the Betway 'Future Stars' Silver Bowl Novices' Chase but neither had the profile of Stay Away Fay , who makes his chasing debut for the champion trainer.

Enrilo and Threeunderthrufive began life in bumpers before landing this three-mile contest in 2020 and 2021, while Stay Away Fay was bought for £305,000 after beating subsequent Grade 3 winner Monty’s Star by six lengths at Lingstown for Matthew O'Connor.

A successful stable debut for Nicholls at Newbury was backed up by a decent second in Doncaster's Grade 2 River Don Novices' Hurdle before the six-year-old went one better in the Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle.

Nicholls has already seen one of his Grade 1-winning novice hurdlers from last season disappoint on his chase bow this week when Tolworth winner Tahmuras was last of three at Chepstow on Wednesday.

On his Cheltenham Festival winner, Nicholls said: "He'll improve for the run but we're very happy with him. We decided chasing was the best route with him, that's what he was bought for. He won a point-to-point and he's jumped very nicely at home."

Stay Away Fay was fourth in the Sefton Novices' Hurdle when last seen and Dan Skelton's Grey Dawning , who fell in that top-level Aintree race, is among his four rivals on his reappearance.

Nicholls said: "It's a lovely place to start, although it's a hot little race and Dan Skelton's horse is no mug."

Grey Dawning: Grade 2 hurdles winner also makes his chasing debut Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

Grey Dawning landed the Grade 2 Leamington Novices' Hurdle on heavy ground before that mishap at the Grand National meeting and had been due to begin life over fences at Wetherby’s abandoned fixture last Friday.

"I wanted to go to Wetherby but obviously that's in the rear-view mirror now and this is quite a valuable race, so we want to support it," said Skelton. "There's Paul's in there, who won a Grade 1, so it's a nice race but I'm happy with my horse.

"He jumps nicely at home and it's the first step on the ladder as a chaser. The ground is no issue to him and we're looking forward to getting started."

Hurricane Highway and The Changing Man also make their chase debuts with the latter representing Joe Tizzard, whose father Colin won this race with future Gold Cup winner Native River in 2015.

Joe Tizzard said: "The Changing Man just improved all through last season. He was second a few times but that was just a case of him bumping into one. I think he'll be progressive again and he looks made for chasing. He's got plenty of class and has schooled really well."

