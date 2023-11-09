'He's an exciting horse to go novice chasing - he's beautiful, has plenty of class and is made for fences'

For the first time in ten years, the Tizzards go into the season without a Grade 1 three-mile chaser in the ranks. The glory days of Cue Card, Thistlecrack, Native River and more recently Lostintranslation are over, but the search is on for a new star.

Joe Tizzard, who took over the licence from father Colin last season, nominates a fine bunch of four-year-olds as a particularly exciting group, and the feeling at Spurles Farm is that one or more could emerge as the stable's new leading lights.

Diamond Ri is the most likely candidate on the form of his breathtaking bumper win on his debut and a highly anticipated first run over hurdles will come at Exeter on Friday, but there are plenty more youngsters with the potential to reach the higher echelons of the game.