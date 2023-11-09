Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
FeatureJoe Tizzard Stable Tour
premium

'He's an exciting horse to go novice chasing - he's beautiful, has plenty of class and is made for fences'

author image
James StevensWest Country correspondent

For the first time in ten years, the Tizzards go into the season without a Grade 1 three-mile chaser in the ranks. The glory days of Cue Card, Thistlecrack, Native River and more recently Lostintranslation are over, but the search is on for a new star.

Joe Tizzard, who took over the licence from father Colin last season, nominates a fine bunch of four-year-olds as a particularly exciting group, and the feeling at Spurles Farm is that one or more could emerge as the stable's new leading lights.

Diamond Ri is the most likely candidate on the form of his breathtaking bumper win on his debut and a highly anticipated first run over hurdles will come at Exeter on Friday, but there are plenty more youngsters with the potential to reach the higher echelons of the game.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on 9 November 2023inStable Tours

Last updated 18:00, 9 November 2023

icon
more inStable Tours
more inStable Tours