Unbeaten Gigginstown filly Brighterdaysahead steps up to Grade 3 novice company

The Irish Stallion Farms EBF Feathard Lady Mares Novice Hurdle over 2m1f has been won by some smart types, including Impervious and Magical Zoe in the last two runnings.

There's a high possibility another Grade 1 contender is lurking in this field as Gordon Elliott steps the unbeaten Brighterdaysahead up in class after she made a seamless transition to hurdling with a ten-length success at Thurles last month.

The four-year-old impressed in two bumper wins last season and she could be a very smart prospect if getting the better of some more experienced rivals in this Grade 3.

Willie Mullins last landed this race in 2018 and saddles two mares, with Williamstowndancer the choice of Paul Townend.

She is a three-time winner over hurdles and her best performance came at Tipperary last time when a convincing winner of a Grade 3 novice. Her jumping is steadily improving but a 7lb penalty will require more.

Stablemate Arctic Fly was well beaten by Williamstowndancer that day but scored in Listed company at the Galway festival on her penultimate start and is capable of making her presence felt.

Birdie Or Bust returned with a promising third behind Williamstowndancer at Tipperary after five months off and is open to improvement for Henry de Bromhead. The five-year-old has looked a smart prospect in four hurdle starts and bolted up in a maiden event at Tipperary in May.

The Stephen Carey-trained Banntown Girl made a mockery of a mark of 116 at Punchestown last month and deserves a chance in this grade, while Peter Fahey's A Law Of Her Own is well capable but will want the ground to dry out.

What they say

Willie Mullins, trainer of Williamstowndancer and Arctic Fly

Williamstowndancer won nicely at Tipperary and should go very well. She will handle the soft ground. Arctic Fly was only fourth behind Williamstowndancer in that race but a change of tactics might see her finish a lot closer.

Peter Fahey, trainer of A Law Of Her Own and Gone For Tea

The soft ground is a little bit of a concern for A Law Of Her Own but she's been very consistent and I'd be delighted if she gained some black type. Gone For Tea has done nothing wrong. The ground is plenty soft enough for her but I'm hoping she can run a nice race.

Gordon Elliott, trainer of Air Drop and Brighterdaysahead

Brighterdaysahead is a filly we've loved from day one. She's done nothing wrong so far and did it nicely at Thurles on her hurdling debut. This is a much stronger race but she seems in great form. Air Drop won nicely on her last trip to Down Royal but was disappointing when we upped her in grade. Hopefully she can bounce back here.

Stephen Carey, trainer of Banntown Girl

She improved nicely to win at Punchestown the last day and hopefully she can run well now stepped up in grade.

Henry de Bromhead, trainer of Birdie Or Bust

She's been in good form since Tipperary so we're hoping she can give a good account.

