'He's progressive with an interesting profile - and we're happy the race has been switched from Doncaster'

This race regularly attracts 20-plus runners when run on turf at Doncaster, but the maximum field on the all-weather at Newcastle is just 14, so it will be an entirely different test, especially given the Tapeta surface. It certainly won't be heavy ground.

That would usually be music to the ears of most punters because heavy ground tends to throw up surprise results, but that hasn’t been the case in this race in recent years when it was run at Doncaster. Only two of the last ten winners were double-figure prices, and two were favourite.

Maybe that’s because horses who are aimed at this contest are known to be mudlarks by their trainers. After all, why wait for November if your horse isn’t going to go through heavy? Those at the head of the market this year are good examples, as they have form in testing conditions.

The key to finding the winner might be to unearth the horse who has been aimed at this with heavy going in mind but acts on the all-weather. Market principals Local Dynasty , Chillingham , Mr Alan and Laafi are a combined 0-3 on sand, so they have plenty to prove.

The one who doesn’t is topweight Teumessias Fox , who returns from an 86-day break and has a superb record on the all-weather. He has two wins and two thirds from four runs on sand, including a victory at this course, and this is his first all-weather start since March.

He is 14lb higher than when running away with a handicap at Kempton on that occasion, but he has since won at Newmarket, and connections probably couldn’t believe their luck when this race was switched to the all-weather. It should be exactly what Teumessias Fox is looking for.

Race analysis by Graeme Rodway

RP recommends

Sky Bet are paying five places on each-way bets on the November Handicap. That's one place more than standard each-way terms and better than every other bookmaker. New Sky Bet customers can get £30 in free bets when signing up for an account. Find out more here .

Busy day for Jones

Newmarket trainer Jack Jones celebrates the completion of his first year with a licence with two live chances up and down the country on Saturday, kicking off with Pleasant Man in the season finale at Gosforth Park.

The five-year-old is having his first start for Jones after being bought privately out of the Paul Nicholls stable, for whom he was in action for as recently as last month over hurdles at Wincanton.

Jones later goes in search of further riches down at Chelmsford, where the prolific The Waiting Game goes for a remarkable six-timer in the 6f handicap (7.30).

He said: “I’ll be at Chelmsford. Until they moved the November Handicap to the final race on the card at Newcastle rather than the third as it was originally, I had hoped to do both meetings in one day.”

On his new recruit, he added: “We’ve had Pleasant Man for only three weeks since he came from Paul Nicholls, who I used to work for. He’s a very straightforward horse and they were going to run him in this race anyway. He’s fit from jumping, has a nice draw, and we took him to Chelmsford last week to give him a gallop, which should have put him right.”

What they say

Alastair Donald, racing manager to King Power, owners of Teumessias Fox

He wouldn’t have run if the race was at Doncaster, as he prefers the all-weather and he’s being set up for a winter campaign. He’s had a nice break and goes there a fresh horse.

Edward Bethell, trainer of Chillingham

The whole idea was to run him at Doncaster on soft ground, and this is very much plan B. He’s not got a great draw, but this will tell us more about where we go with him.

George Scott, trainer of Prydwen

He goes well fresh and has a good record on the all-weather, so the switch in location has helped his chances. He’ll have to post a career best to win it, but he could outrun his odds.

Cieren Fallon, rider of Laafi

He enjoyed a soft lead when winning at Newmarket last time, but this will be a different type of race. It was nice for him to get his head in front that day, however, and he goes there full of confidence.

Steve Brown, assistant to Julie Camacho, trainer of Beraz

We’re happy the race has been switched to Newcastle, as we felt the mile and a half on soft at Doncaster would have stretched him. He’s progressive with an interesting profile.

Reporting by David Milnes

Read these next:

'This race has always been the target' - analysis and key quotes for Grade 2 novice chase

'The winner will know they've had a race' - Gordon Elliott sends Gerri Colombe on road to Gold Cup in hot Champion Chase

'He schooled brilliantly on Thursday' - Frodon bids to raise Wincanton roof with another Badger Beer success

'We've had this race in the back of our minds' - who is the main danger to Gesskille in the Grand Sefton?

Galway Plate hero Ash Tree Meadow faces a sole rival as injury rules Feronily out of Grade 2

Can Nicholls make it nine wins in Wincanton's Elite Hurdle with the race-fit Rubaud?

Sign up to receive On The Nose, our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.