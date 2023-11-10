Galway Plate hero Ash Tree Meadow faces a sole rival as injury rules Feronily out of Grade 2

The Grade 2 racingtv.com/freetrial Chase is now a match after Grade 1-winning novice chaser in Feronily was declared a non-runner on the eve of the event due to injury. It is Ash Tree Meadow versus Visionarian and, although both horses arrive at the top of their game, it is disappointing to see such a small field for a race which has been won by Don Cossack and Envoi Allen in the last decade.

Gordon Elliott, fresh from almost going through the Down Royal card on Friday, landed this contest last year courtesy of Fury Road and this time he saddles Ash Tree Meadow , who put in a marvellous front-running display when taking the Galway Plate in August. He is well treated at these weights but might want the ground to dry out on this first start in 101 days.

The manner in which he saw off some battle-hardened handicappers in the Galway Plate suggests it could be a very successful season for Ash Tree Meadow and this is the next step up the ladder.

Elliott said: "It was great to see him put it all together in the Galway Plate. He jumped and travelled great. We thought this was a nice place to come next, as it is a race for second-season novices. We've been happy with him since Galway."

Ash Tree Meadow takes on the Peter Fahey-trained Visionarian , who has been in fine form of late. The last time these two horses clashed, he finished 11 and a half lengths behind Ash Tree Meadow when fifth in the Galway Plate but he has landed a pair of conditions chases since, although he was left in front at the last at Listowel last time.

In a tight betting heat, he makes plenty of appeal given his consistency and he also won't mind testing conditions, while he won on his only trip to Down Royal over hurdles back in 2021. An upset could be on the cards.

Fahey said: "He's been in good form and has had a great season so far. I think he will enjoy the small field. The trip and ground will suit so we're hoping he runs a big race."

