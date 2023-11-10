'This race has always been the target' - analysis and key quotes for Grade 2 novice chase

We know Paul Nicholls targets the Badger Beer meeting, but surprisingly he has not won the Rising Stars since 2017. Three successive favourites feature in that winless spell, albeit McFabulous lost his action last season and Grand Sancy was conceding 14lb to an above-average winner in Ga Law three years ago.

Barring a significant market drift, it will be a fourth consecutive odds-on market leader for Nicholls as Knappers Hill runs. He would be conceding 13lb to second favourite Captain Conby and 21lb and more to the remaining runners if this was a handicap.

The market got it wrong on his chasing debut at Chepstow last month as he gave best to Unexpected Party, but there was little shame in that. The winner is an experienced second-season chaser who was contesting Grade 1 novices last campaign, while Knappers Hill took well to his new discipline with a smooth round of jumping.

The seven-year-old seems to take all conditions in his stride. His two best performances on Racing Post Ratings came on fast going here in the 2022 Elite Hurdle and on soft ground when he downed Goshen in the Select Hurdle at Sandown. The only worry for his supporters is if one of the others finds dramatic improvement for a fence.

Captain Conby had his limitations exposed in top handicap hurdles at Cheltenham and Aintree in the spring, but has taken nicely to chasing. He followed a comfortable beginners' chase strike with a sound effort in defeat in a Grade 3 behind the rejuvenated Sharjah last time.

Chasing newcomers Doyen Star and Givega arrive with big reputations despite what their handicap marks say. Doyen Star is unbeaten, as is Givega away from heavy ground. Whatever happens at Wincanton, these two remain fine long-term prospects.

Race analysis by Robbie Wilders

What they say

Evan Williams, trainer of Doyen Star

It’s a good race, but we have to start somewhere. We’ve always liked him, and it’s a nice place to start his chasing career.

Gary Moore, trainer of Givega

We're looking forward to seeing him over fences and he has been schooling well at home. Knappers Hill looks the standout in the race, but we think a flat track will suit our horse.

Paul Nicholls, trainer of Knappers Hill

He seems well. He jumped nicely on his chasing debut at Chepstow, and this race has always been the target. He's improved since, and good to soft ground would be ideal for him.

Chris Down, trainer of Opening Bid

It will probably be his last run of the year and we’ll have to see how he copes with softer ground than he usually runs on and the rise in class. You only get one opportunity to run in this race so we thought we’d take the bull by the horns. He’s been amazing over the summer. We’re very lucky to have a horse like him. He’s improved with every race and I think there’s even more to come. He’s eating really well and progressing.

Harry Fry, trainer of Lady Adare

On ratings she's got a bit to find with Knappers Hill and Captain Conby, but the 7lb mares' allowance will help. I was very pleased with her chasing debut success at Worcester last month, and we thought we’d roll the dice in this better race and see how she gets on. The ground should be ideal and she’s in great form. I’m looking forward to seeing how she fares up in grade.

Reporting by Richard Birch

