'He's exciting and has done very well since you saw him last' - next year's Guineas and Derby favourite City Of Troy returns

There is something of an anomaly on the roll of honour for the Vincent O'Brien National Stakes. Aidan O'Brien, who has won the race 11 times during his stellar career, has not trained the winner of it since Churchill in 2016.

Aesop's Fables was beaten at 8-13 last year. Point Lonsdale was the same price in 2021 when thrashed by Native Trail, while Armory (2019) and Anthony Van Dyck (2018) were both put in their places by Godolphin-owned rivals Pinatubo and Quorto. The seven-year itch should be scratched here, though, especially if both City Of Troy and Henry Longfellow show up.

Ryan Moore has been booked for City Of Troy and the Superlative Stakes winner is likely to be the one to bring up the dozen for O'Brien in this Group 1 and end his unusually long drought in the race.

It is rare for a juvenile to earn a three-figure Racing Post Rating on their debut but City Of Troy was given 103 for his maiden win over course and distance in July. The third horse won next time out and the form looks solid.

It was his performance at Newmarket's July Cup meeting that took our breath away. He looked in his comfort zone throughout there and what he did from the furlong pole to the line was extremely easy on the eye. He put six and a half lengths between himself and Haatem, who won the Vintage Stakes at Goodwood on his next start, and an RPR of 117 followed.

Everything about him oozes class and he is a strong stayer over this seven-furlong trip. Moore will be keen to ensure this doesn't develop into a sprint given his main market rival Bucanero Fuerte displayed an explosive turn of foot when running away with the Phoenix Stakes over six furlongs.

According to the handicapper, Bucanero Fuerte is a better colt than City Of Troy. He is rated 119, 1lb above the Ballydoyle representative, and has done little wrong since finishing behind River Tiber in the Coventry at Royal Ascot.

He hit the line hard there so the extra furlong shouldn't pose a problem, but he would surely prefer a bit more dig in the ground and the chances are that he is bumping into a potential superstar in City Of Troy and maybe even two of them with Henry Longfellow.

The rest have plenty to prove. Givemethebeatboys was extremely weak in the market before the Phoenix and drifted all the way out to 10-1 before the off. He didn't run badly but you would imagine he is better than the bare form of that and an extra furlong should help.

Islandsinthestream moved beautifully through the Futurity, hitting a low of 3-1 in running on the Betfair Exchange, but couldn't land a glove on Henry Longfellow in the final round. He could go well again, but will surely have to settle for a minor role.

Cuban Thunder , on his first start for Adrian Murray, is rated only 86 and doesn't look up to this level.

City Of Troy is no bigger than 5-2 for next year's Qipco 2,000 Guineas and just 7-2 with Paddy Power for the Betfred Derby so it is no surprise to hear O'Brien has the Triple Crown on his mind.

The further he went the better he looked at Newmarket when putting a lot of daylight between himself and Haatem inside the final furlong.

"We think City Of Troy is exciting," said O'Brien. "We'd usually have given him another run between Newmarket and now but we had other horses to take those slots. He's done very well since you saw him last and physically he's got stronger and heavier. We think this'll be another lovely run for him. It's nearly like a run back from a break for him.

"He loves good ground and he's a good mover. He's an unusual horse in that he has a big, long stride and, when you ask him to quicken, that stride gets longer. He could be very good. He could be a Triple Crown type of horse because he could have the pace for a mile as a three-year-old, he could get a mile and a half and he could go on to get further. We'll get him started again in this race and see where he can go."

On Henry Longfellow, he added: "He's a lovely colt and one we have liked from day one. He's able to travel and he quickens too. We like him."

What they say

Adrian Murray, trainer of Bucanero Fuerte

He's in great form. He did a piece of work on the Curragh last week and he looked very well. He was good in the Phoenix and if he can put it all together again then hopefully he can be bang there. I think the step up in trip will help him. We always thought he was more of a seven-furlong horse. It was quick ground in the Railway and he handled it well, but I’d say he is a shade better when he does get a dig in the ground.

Jessica Harrington, trainer of Givemethebeatboys

He's in good form and I think he will appreciate every bit of this trip. We're looking forward to seeing how he gets on.

Joseph O'Brien, trainer of Islandsinthestream

He's come on well from his run in the Futurity and the course and distance will suit him well. He'll need to step forward again but we think he has and hopefully he can be competitive.

